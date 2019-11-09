IUEA wins University debate competition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International University of East Africa has emerged winners of the 7th edition of the University Debate competitions.

The theme of the debate held at Gulu University was “Voter 21”. Under this theme students discussed, interrogated and analyzed how the youth can be empowered to make informed decisions ahead of the 2021 general elections.

A total of 48 teams from across 23 Universities and Tertiary Institutions in Uganda including two Universities from Kenya; Pioneer International University and Strathmore University participated in the nine days competition.

Of the 48 teams, four teams made it to the finals of the competition; Mbarara University of Science and Technology – MUST, Uganda Christian University (UCU) Team A & B, and the International University of East Africa – IUEA.

Sanfo Senivo Onyango from IUEA was honoured as the overall best male pubic speaker in the competition while Hazel Alemu from Gulu University took the best female speaker award at the ceremony presided over by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanya.

Best personality of the year award went to Mercy Atim of University of Kisubi meanwhile Joseph Omona Oneka and his counterpart Joseph Tayinduka from Kyambogo University won in top three best speakers in the competition after tying in position two with points in ranking.

The 2018 first ever female recipient of the Justice James Ogoola award, Sarah Kenyana of Kampala International University – KIU also for the second year running scooped the Jacob Oulanya award for the best female speaker of Uganda debate competition 2019.

Mbarara University of Science and Technology were the first runners up and Uganda Christian University, Mukono were the second runners up after putting up spirited showdown in the concluded intellectual battle that was conduction at Gulu University Faculty of Agriculture and Environment.

Speaking during the occasion on Friday, Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament rallied the students to always use debate to amicably resolve differences.

Oulanya implored the students to avoid desperation but exercise their civic competence in a democratic space to resist forces that influences them into irresponsible citizens.

Oulanyah also rallied Ugandans to participate in the forthcoming general polls in 2021.

