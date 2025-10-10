IT IS OFFICIAL: FLI and KAS launch Uganda’s first compendium of public interest litigation decisions

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Fidelis Leadership Institute (FLI), in partnership with the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Uganda and South Sudan, has launched Uganda’s first-ever Compendium of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) Case Decisions (1995–Present), a milestone publication that documents landmark cases shaping constitutionalism, democracy, and human rights in Uganda. The launch, held at the Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, brought together judges, legal practitioners, scholars, and civil society leaders to commemorate 30 years since the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution.

The Compendium consolidates 24 landmark PIL cases that have influenced governance, accountability, and the protection of fundamental freedoms in Uganda. It is designed to serve as a key reference for lawyers, academics, policymakers, and civic educators, demonstrating how public interest litigation has evolved into a cornerstone of Uganda’s democratic and legal framework.

In her opening remarks, Pheona Nabasa Wall, Executive Director of the Fidelis Leadership Institute, underscored the ethical foundation of justice, describing ethics as “the cradle of humankind.” She commended the partnership with KAS and thanked Justice Richard Buteera, KAS, and other contributors for their support. Wall noted that the Constitution has been a catalyst for public interest litigation under Uganda’s democratic order and announced plans to translate the Compendium into multiple local languages to enhance accessibility. She highlighted that several major national reforms have been triggered by PIL cases, emphasizing the shared responsibility to protect justice and uphold constitutional rights.

Anna Reismann, Country Director of KAS Uganda and South Sudan, praised the collaboration and reaffirmed KAS’s mission to strengthen democracy and the rule of law. “Public Interest Litigation is inherently democratic because it originates from the Constitution. The Compendium reflects Uganda’s legal trends for both the present and the future,” she said, encouraging deeper research and dialogue on constitutionalism and civic responsibility.

Delivering the keynote address, Justice Richard Buteera, Deputy Chief Justice (Emeritus) of Uganda, hailed the publication as “a great addition to the country’s legal resources.” He noted that the Compendium goes beyond compiling case law—it traces the evolution of jurisprudence and its social impact. Citing landmark cases such as Kabaziguruka v. Attorney General and Andrew Mwenda v. Attorney General, Justice Buteera highlighted how PIL has expanded freedoms of expression and civic participation. He reaffirmed that Articles 137 and 50 of the Constitution remain the foundation of public interest litigation, describing it as “the hope for the poor and the oppressed.”

Representing the government, Solicitor General Pius Perry Biribonwoha lauded the initiative, calling it “a living record that protects the inherent rights of citizens.” He emphasized that the Constitution is a dynamic document that evolves with society and urged the legal fraternity to use the Compendium as a tool for accountability, transparency, and reform. “It is not merely a collection of judgments; it is a guide for political, social, and economic transformation,” he said, calling on legal professionals to let the publication inspire a new generation of lawyers and judicial officers devoted to constitutionalism.

The launch featured two engaging panel discussions exploring the role of public interest litigation in shaping justice and promoting civic engagement. The first panel, chaired by Kimuraheebwa John Mary Vianney, examined “Shaping Justice Through the Courts: Landmark PIL Cases and Their Legacy in Uganda.”

Busingye Kabumba, law don at Makerere University and Director of HURIPEC, called for extending the jurisdiction of magistrates’ courts and enhancing judicial creativity, warning against the erosion of judicial ethics and public trust. Noor Nakibuuka Musisi, Deputy Executive Director of CEHURD, shared her organization’s experiences in litigating for the right to health, noting that persistence in PIL has led to improvements such as increased health staffing and reduced maternal mortality. Ladislaus Kiiza Rwakafuuzi, SC, of Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates, decried the judicial backlog and urged the enactment of a specific law on the enforcement of rights, criticizing instances where government has opposed reforms designed to protect citizens.

The second panel, “From the Courtroom to the Community: Using the PIL Compendium to Drive Accountability, Reform, and Civic Education,” explored how the Compendium could inspire civic awareness and democratic participation. Henry Onoria, Head of Law Consulting and Knowledge Practice at ALP Advocates, praised the Compendium as a transformative tool for both legal professionals and citizens, urging regular updates to reflect emerging legal developments. Counsel Eron Kiiza, Co-founder of Kiiza & Mugisha Advocates, drew lessons from Kenya and India, noting that “PIL thrives in democracies but becomes confrontational where governments resist accountability.” Counsel Kenneth Muhangi, Partner at KTA Advocates, emphasized the importance of proactively addressing emerging human rights threats, while Hassan Shire, Executive Director of DefendDefenders, called for deeper collaboration to strengthen the impact of public interest litigation in Uganda.

As the event drew to a close, participants reaffirmed a shared belief that justice is a collective responsibility and that the Constitution is not merely a legal document but “a mirror of society.”

The Compendium stands as a symbol of Uganda’s enduring commitment to justice, transparency, and the rule of law — and a call to action for legal practitioners, policymakers, and citizens alike to uphold and defend constitutionalism in the public interest.