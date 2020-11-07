IT IS JOE BIDEN – 46th US PRESIDENT

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States according to projections as he has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed after the elections.

Biden earlier reached out to all Americans. ” There will be no blue states and red states when we win, just the United States of America” Biden said, promising that he will “work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did vote for me.”

He was however tough on the rule of law.

“Here, the people rule. Power can’t be taken or asserted. It flows from the people and it is their will who will be President of the United States and their will alone … When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” Biden said.

Biden stressed that, “Once this election is finalized and behind us, it’ll be time for us to do what we’ve always done as Americans: to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us…to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation.”

With over 71 million votes for him, Joe Biden has gotten the most votes of anyone ever to run for the US presidency, breaking President Barack Obama’s previous record of 69.5 million votes in 2008.

Trump however earlier protested the results. Trump says their election monitors have not been allowed access to the counting centres in the states that have not yet declared results.

“Our lawyers have asked for “meaningful access”, but what good does that do? The damage has already been done to the integrity of our system, and to the Presidential Election itself. This is what should be discussed,” Trump tweeted.

