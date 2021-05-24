IT IS JACOB OULANYAH!

📌 FINAL RESULT

✳ Oulanyah 310 votes

✳ Kadaga 197 votes

✳ Ssemujju 15 votes

✳ Invalid votes 2

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | The ruling party’s candidate Jacob Oulanyah has been elected Speaker of the 11th Parliament, according to results declared by the Chief Justice Owiny Dollo this afternoon.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer will take over from Rebecca Kadaga, who decided to contest as an independent after the party’s Central Executive Committee over-looked her for the elections.

Before taking the chair of the House, the Speaker @JacobOulanyah took oath, was robed and handed instruments of power by HE @KagutaMuseveni. #PlenaryUg #11thParliamentStarts pic.twitter.com/UeuTVRd8C5 — Parliament of Uganda (@Parliament_Ug) May 24, 2021

The elections held at Kololo Independence Grounds were presided over by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, and were the first sitting of the 11th Parliament following the swearing in of 529 elected Members of Parliament last week.

Omoro County MP Oulanyah has been serving as Deputy Speaker in the 9th and 10th Parliament, with Kamuli Woman MP Kadaga as Speaker in both previous parliaments. Both candidates are from the ruling National Resistance Movement -NRM party but Kadaga chose to contest as an independent candidate after her party offered the flag to Oulanyah.

“This election was challenging As a result, expectations are high, fears & uncertainties exist; but together, we should build bridges, mend relationships, rebuild friendships & replace despair with hope. I pledge to provide leadership through this,” Oulanyah said after he was declared winner by the Chief Justice Owiny Dollo.

Procedure of electing Speaker

Article 82 of the Constitution provides that the Speaker and Deputy Speaker shall be elected by Members of Parliament from their number and a person shall not be qualified to be elected Speaker or Deputy Speaker if he or she is a Vice President or a Minister.

“No business shall be transacted in parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that the office of the Speaker is vacant. The Chief Justice or a Judge designated by the Chief Justice shall preside at an election of a Speaker, and the Speaker shall preside at an election of the Deputy Speaker,” the Constitution stipulates.

This same procedure is laid down under Rule 5 of the Parliament Rules of Procedure.

At 11:20 am, the Chief Justice Dollo called for nomination of candidates for the position of Speaker and Isingiro North MP Bright Rwamirama took to the floor and nominated Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah to contest for Speakership.The nomination was seconded by Oyam South MP Betty Amongi.

Rwamirama promised that Oulanyah would ensure Independence of Parliament and befitting welfare of legislators.

“I second the nomination of Jacob Oulanyah on two grounds. He believes in Uganda and is a nationalist. He also believes in Constitutionalism,” said Amongi.

After Oulanyah’s nomination, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana moved a motion nominating Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda to run for the same office. This nomination was seconded by Soroti East Division MP Moses Attan Okia.

Ssewanyana said that Ssemujju would ensure a safe parliament for all MPs and an independent parliament free of external forces.

MP Okia said that Ssemujju is a neutral person and that he would promote desperation of powers.

Rebecca Kadaga was nominated by Luuka South MP Stephen Kisa and seconded by Busia Municipality MP Geoffrey Macho.

“Parliament needs a person who will fight for the cause of the people, she is highly experienced and has served as a legislator for an uninterrupted period of 27 years,” said MP Kisa.

MP Macho said that Kadaga has built an international image that other countries admire.

“She is a hard worker and has consistently served her party,” he added.

Following the nominations, the three candidates gave their consent and the Chief Justice Dollo assured legislators that the election was to be conducted beyond reproach.

He called for one agent for each of the candidate to witness the ballot box opening and further observe the voting process.

Before voting, Dollo ensured a roll call of legislators present.

The election was by secret ballot as per the parliament rules of procedure of parliament.