Israel’s New Chief of Staff: 2025 will be year of war against Gaza, Iran

TEL AVIV | TASS | Israel’s new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir has said that 2025 will a year of war focused on the Gaza Strip and Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Zamir told the high command that other fronts will be in focus of attention as well. He emphasized the concept of “victory” as an important value as “in recent years, the IDF had been focused on relative victory or deterrence,” the newspaper noted.

Zamir officially took office on Wednesday.

*****

SOURCE: TASS