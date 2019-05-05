ISO grills Kampala taxi boss

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | In a continuation of its wide ranging operations, the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) interrogated Yasin Ssematimba over several days over allegations that he was involved in fuelling city riots, protests and wrangles among taxi drivers and operators in Kampala.

Ssematimba is the chairperson of Kampala Operators and Taxi Stages Association. Over the past several years, the latter organization and similar outfits have been implicated in criminal activities.

Most prominently is Boda Boda 2010 whose leader Abdullah Kitatta is facing charges of murder at the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala. His organization was implicated in robberies and murders at the height of former IGP Kale Kayihura’s reign.

