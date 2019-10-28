Islanders complain of increasing border insecurity

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Island residents and leaders in Kalangala district have complained about the increasing insecurity along the Uganda-Tanzanian border on Lake Victoria. The most affected are residents of Nkose, Miyana, Lujaabwa and Kuye islands.

This came up on Sunday during a meeting with district officials led by Kalangala district chairperson, Willy Lugoloobi and the Kyamuswa county MP, Carol Nanyondo.

The affected residents leave about 7 nautical miles away from the Uganda Tanzanian border on Lake Victoria. Led by the Mazinga sub-county chairperson, Sunday Gerald Kayita, the residents complained of theft of property including boat engines, fish and timber to thugs.

They claimed that some of the thugs are armed and don’t speak any Ugandan languages. Kayita claimed many of these people come from the nearby Tanzanian Islands since they mainly speak swahili.

Mazinga has 13 islands with only four police officers. The area is densely populated with an average of 1200 people on each island. On October 17th 2019, unidentified thugs believed to have come from Tanzania ambushed and stole water boat engines from three fishermen between Kuye and Nkose islands.

The fishermen who included the Nkose LC1 defense secretary, Ronald Mutaawe were left stranded on water with boats that couldn’t move. The fishermen were saved by a Fiber Marine boat dispatched by the LC3 chairperson, Sunday Gerald Kayita.

Kalangala District Chairperson, Willy Lugoloobi says he has severally communicated with his Tanzanian counterparts to launch operations against theft and torture of Ugandans on Lake Victoria in vain.

While visiting Kalangala island earlier this month, the Defense and Veterans Affairs State Minister, Bright Rwamirama, said government plans to mark all border points on Lake Victoria.

Rwamirama also indicated that government will engage their Tanzanian counterparts to ensure that such illegal activities by Tanzanians are stopped.

URN