Isingiro district headquarter’s closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

Isingiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Isingiro District headquarters have temporarily been closed after twelve staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Herbert Muhangi, the Isingiro Resident District Commissioner who also chairs the District COVID-19 taskforce, says they decided to close the offices to stop further spread of the virus and ensure proper disinfection.

According to Muhangi, the offices that were closed on Tuesday will remain under lock and key for 14 days to provide enough time for disinfection.

He said they have taken samples from more staff for screening to establish if they are also infected.

He says they are lucky that all the cases are in mild state and will be handled at Rwekubo Health centre 4.

Dr, Edson Tumusherure, the Isingiro District Health Officer, says they introduced mandatory COVID-19 testing for all the thirty staff that were retained as others were asked to self-isolate in their homes.

He says the known primary contacts of that staff that tested positive have also been asked to self-quarantine as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

Isingiro District is one of the border districts that is faced with a high number of COVID-19 cases. More than 100 cases have so far been registered. The twelve cases from Isingiro are among the 576 new cases that were announced on Monday.

The cumulative number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 21,035.

URN