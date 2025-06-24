IRCU concerned about early signs of electoral violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has raised concerns over early signs of political violence ahead of the party primaries and the recently held youth elections.

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu of the Church of Uganda and Chairperson of the IRCU, while speaking at the launch of the National Mobilization for a Peaceful, Credible 2026 Election, Stability, and Social Cohesion at the IRCU offices in Kampala on Monday, called on all political actors to use proper language and uphold values that promote unity rather than division.

Additionally, Kaziimba asked the media to avoid sensationalism and to verify information before reporting. He emphasised that the reporting should promote hope, not hostility, noting that the media has the power to inform, inspire, and unite.

Joshua Kitakule, the Secretary General of IRCU, said that IRCU will spearhead the National Mobilisation for Peaceful and Social Cohesion, an initiative aimed at fostering national unity, social accountability, and electoral preparedness through a multi-sectoral engagement framework.

He added that the initiative is structured to engage all 17 sub-regions of the country through a coordinated three-day regional engagement model.

According to Kitakule, the initiative will ensure inclusive engagement, spiritual reflection, and interventions for national transformation. The discussions will focus on electoral preparedness and violence prevention, economic empowerment and household income, as well as governance and accountability.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, emphasised that the role of ensuring free and fair elections cannot be the work of the Electoral Commission alone.

The Commission, led by Chairperson Justice Byabakama Mugenyi Simon, today joined the Interreligious Council of Uganda (IRCU) and other stakeholders to launch a nationwide mobilisation campaign for peaceful, free, fair and credible 2026 General Elections to foster stability and… pic.twitter.com/bmqlLGPUVS — The Electoral Commission – Uganda (@UgandaEC) June 23, 2025



Byabakama noted that the commission is ready to work with anyone who is committed to bringing peace to the electoral process.

He added that the Commission is engaging with security forces such as the Police and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), urging them to carry out their duties in line with the law and by the electoral process.

“We believe, as the Electoral Commission, that working together now that the IRCU is taking a lead role in mobilising Ugandans will build coordinated efforts for a united vision. We want peace in our country; there is no alternative to peace,” Byabakama remarked.

Bishop Joshua Lwere, the National Overseer of the Association of Pentecostal and Evangelical Churches, said that the initiative will involve everyone, including the Elders’ Forum, political leaders, civic leaders, and professional leaders, to bring them together for dialogue and guidance.

Bishop Lwere noted that this is the time when such respected individuals are needed most, not to directly engage in the political process, but to guide in times of tension.

He also mentioned that in cases of disputes or contestations, many end up in court unnecessarily, wasting valuable time. He believes that such issues can often be resolved through dialogue involving the Elders’ Forum or professional leaders.

IRCU, established in 2001, is a national, faith-based organisation dedicated to uniting religious institutions in addressing issues of national concern.

The council organised the first presidential debate in 2016, which provided a national platform for candidates in an issues-based discussion.

