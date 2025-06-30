Iran’s top military commander questions Israel’s ceasefire commitment

TEHRAN | Xinhua | Iran’s top military commander on Sunday questioned Israel’s commitment to a recently agreed ceasefire following 12 days of fighting, warning that Tehran was prepared to respond forcefully to any renewed aggression, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Abdolrahim Mousavi, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, made the remarks during a phone call with Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, as the two discussed the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States.

“We have serious doubts about the enemy’s adherence to the ceasefire,” Mousavi said. “If aggression is repeated, we are fully prepared to respond decisively.”

He accused Israel and the United States of launching attacks on Iran despite what he described as Tehran’s restraint, including during indirect nuclear talks with Washington.

Saudi Arabia’s defense chief condemned “aggression” against Iran and said Riyadh had made efforts to help end the conflict, according to Tasnim. The two sides also agreed to maintain consultations aimed at improving bilateral ties and promoting regional stability.

Separately, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said Tehran had not scheduled any meeting with U.S. officials, rejecting recent claims by U.S. President Donald Trump of upcoming nuclear talks, state media reported.

Speaking at the close of a NATO summit earlier this week, Trump said U.S. and Iranian officials would meet the following week to discuss a possible nuclear deal.

The conflict escalated on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian territory, targeting military and nuclear facilities. The attacks killed senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, according to Iranian officials.

Iran retaliated with waves of missile and drone strikes against Israel. On June 21, U.S. forces bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. In response, Iran struck the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

A ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached last Tuesday after nearly two weeks of fighting. ■