Iran vows revenge for Khamenei’s death

The Independent March 1, 2026 WORLD Leave a comment

Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei

DOHA, IRAN | TASS | Iran considers it its duty and legitimate right to avenge the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers revenge against the perpetrators of this crime its duty and legitimate right,” reads a text published on Pezeshkian’s Telegram channel.

Pezeshkian also called the assassination of Khamenei by the US and Israel is a declaration of war on Muslims worldwide.

“The assassination of the Supreme political leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a prominent leader of the Shiite world is an open declaration of war against Muslims, especially Shiites worldwide, by the sinister American-Zionist alliance,” Pezeshkian’s press service quoted him as saying.

