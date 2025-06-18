Iran vows not to surrender, warns U.S. of “irreparable damage”

TEHRAN | Xinhua | Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that the country remains steadfast amid its conflict with Israel and will not surrender to anyone amid pressure, according to the Tasnim news agency.

In a televised address, Khamenei praised the “steadfast, courageous, and timely” response of the Iranian people to what he called “the foolish and malicious aggression” of Israel. He said the nation’s resilience reflected “the growth of rationality and spirituality” in the country.

“The Iranian nation stands firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace. This nation will not surrender to anyone under pressure,” Tasnim quoted Khamenei as saying.

Khamenei also warned that any American military intervention would cause “irreparable damage.” “Those who know Iran and its history understand that threatening this nation is futile,” he said.

Khamenei’s remarks followed a series of social media posts from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, in which he demanded Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” and appeared to suggest targeting Khamenei personally. The posts fueled speculation that Trump could involve the U.S. military in the conflict.

The aerial conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its sixth day, with nearly 600 killed in Iran and 24 in Israel. The escalation began after Israel launched surprise airstrikes across Iran on June 13. ■