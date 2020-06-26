Iran urges U.S., France to honor int’l nuclear disarmament agreements

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Iran’s representative to international organizations in Vienna urged the United States and France to honor nuclear disarmament treaties and refrain from nuclear-capable military tests, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

Kazem Gharibabadi referred to recent French Navy’s launch of a new generation of intercontinental ballistic missile that can be fitted with several nuclear nose-cones.

He also pointed to western reports about U.S. officials discussing possibility of conducting nuclear-test explosions, saying that “unfortunately, the international community recently witnessed a destructive approach towards nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation treaties by some of the nuclear states.”

He noted that modernization and testing of nuclear weapons undermine the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation treaties and “threaten the international peace and security.”

Gharibabadi stressed Iran’s “long-standing and principled position on the need for the total elimination of all nuclear weapons.”

