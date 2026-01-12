Iran on the brink

Iranian president says gov’t determined to address economic problems, urges refrain from “destructive actions”

CAIRO | Xinhua | Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that the Iranian government is determined to address the economic problems facing the people, urging Iranians to refrain from any “destructive actions.”

Speaking to the state-run IRIB news agency in a televised interview, Pezeshkian said the government is “ready to listen to its people.”

He also accused the United States and Israel of ordering “rioters” to create instability in Iran following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last year.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, Pezeshkian’s interview has “outlined the government’s goals in implementing the major subsidy system reform plan aimed at stabilizing the market, boosting production, and increasing people’s purchasing power, and reported on the latest status of this plan’s implementation.”

The interview came as deadly clashes have been reported in recent days between Iranian police and what the government described as “rioters,” amid ongoing protests in several Iranian cities since late December over the sharp fall of the rial and long-standing economic hardship.

Tasnim, citing an informed source, reported earlier in the day that the clashes-related death toll over the past few days is “significant,” without providing the exact number.

Also on Sunday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that Tehran would view U.S. and Israeli bases and facilities in the Middle East region as “legitimate targets” if Washington takes military action against Iran. Qalibaf’s remarks followed media reports saying U.S. President Donald Trump is “seriously considering authorizing a strike” against Iran.

In June 2025, Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran’s nuclear and military sites, triggering a 12-day war between the two countries, during which the United States bombed Iran’s three major nuclear facilities. ■