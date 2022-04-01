Iran not leaving negotiation table: president

Tehran, Iran | Xinhua | Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Thursday that his country has not withdrawn from the negotiation table in Vienna and will continue the talks on the restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Negotiations are pursued with vigor and dignity, and we have not left the negotiating table,” Raisi made the remarks during his visit to the northwestern Khorasan Razavi province, according to the president’s official website.

Yet, Iran “has not tied the lives of people and economy to the outcome of talks, and whether the negotiations succeed or not, we have our own plans in the management of the national economy and we will continue to do so with vigor,” he added.

“…We like to communicate with everyone, but we never wait for others to come and solve our problems,” he said.

Iran and major parties to the Iran nuclear deal have been engaged in marathon talks in the Austrian capital since April 2021 to revive the pact from which Washington unilaterally withdrew in 2018. After that, the United States reimposed sweeping sanctions on the Islamic republic.

*****

Xinhua