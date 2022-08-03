Int’l community blasts Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

Beijing, China | Xinhua | Overseas scholars and officials strongly rebuked U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on Tuesday, saying that the move severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and gravely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations.

The move is unpopular with the international community and is futile, they said.

CHINA’S SOVEREIGNTY & TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY ALLOW NO VIOLATION

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is in solidarity with China on the Taiwan question, Tass reported.

“We respect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and think that no country in the world should have the right to question (it) or undertake any steps of instigative or other nature,” he said.

The United States lacks respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, and acts willfully for its own geopolitical interests, said Ghassan Youssef, a Syrian political expert and analyst.

China will take strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, he said.

Hassan Aslam Shad, a Pakistani international lawfare specialist, said the United States is trying to make Taiwan a bridgehead against China, and has repeatedly tested China’s red line and challenged China’s core interests with an essential aim to contain China’s peaceful development.

The United States is not trustworthy at all as its actions do not match its words on the Taiwan question, he said, adding that Washington is responsible for all the problems created by Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, and the U.S. side should take the complete blame for this.

China had issued a serious warning previously and will “defend the Chinese national sovereignty and territorial integrity no matter the costs,” said Noha Bakir, a professor in political science with American University in Cairo.

Mustafa Noyan Rona, a former Turkish diplomat to China, said that he hopes the United States will stop provocations against China, and that Pelosi’s so-called “visit” will not bring any benefits to Taiwan.

CHALLENGING ONE-CHINA PRINCIPLE IS FUTILE

The United States has repeatedly stated that it will not change its adherence to the one-China policy, but some politicians are trying to challenge the one-China principle and break through this political bottom line, which shows that some in the United States are paying lip service to their political commitments, said Wilson Lee Flores, a columnist for The Philippine Star, an English daily newspaper.

Shad, the Pakistani international lawfare specialist, views Pelosi’s visit as a blatant provocation and a clear violation. He said that the one-China principle is a norm universally recognized by the international community, adding that Taiwan is a part of China, which is an undeniable fact, and the one-China principle has to be adhered to by the U.S. side.

U.S. officials’ visits to Taiwan seriously violate the one-China principle and endanger peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, said Bambang Suryono, chairman of Indonesian think tank Asia Innovation Study Center, adding that the United States talks about abiding by the one-China policy, but acts with double-dealing and gross interference in China’s internal affairs, which should be strongly condemned.

The world has strongly supported the one-China principle for decades, said Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Pelosi’s “illegal, futile and unscrupulous visit” to Taiwan will undermine the credibility of the United States, and has violated the one-China principle, he said.

William Jones, Washington bureau chief of the U.S. publication Executive Intelligence Review, described Pelosi’s Taiwan visit as her “final act of folly.”

He said that “we will experience the ‘deluge,’ which will no doubt affect the lives and livelihoods of all Americans.”

“Some politicians of the U.S. want to challenge Chinese people” on the Taiwan question, Rangarirai Shoko, editor-in-chief of New Zimbabwe Inter-Africa News Agency (New Ziana), said. “The attempts will definitely fail.”

INT’L LAW & BASIC NORMS GOVERNING INT’L RELATIONS BROOK NO INFRINGEMENT

Jose Luis Centella, president of the Communist Party of Spain, said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a serious provocation against the one-China principle.

The U.S. government is “on an irresponsible path of increasing tension with China,” he told Xinhua.

He said the Communist Party of Spain believes that the visit “will not only affect relations between the United States and China, but creates a tension that will negatively affect the entire planet.”

Pelosi’s visit shows that the United States totally disregards principles and international law, said Zivadin Jovanovic, former minister of foreign affairs of Yugoslavia and current president of the think-tank Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals, adding that such a policy is dangerous.

Shad, the Pakistani expert, said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a breach of certain principles of international law and China has all the rights under international law to respond accordingly.

Flores, the columnist for The Philippine Star, said the world is facing many uncertainties, yet the United States is trying to play with fire on the Taiwan question, which may raise tensions in the region, undermine regional stability and hinder recovery and development.

Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, told Xinhua that Pelosi’s visit to the Taiwan region is a provocation.

This visit would damage bilateral relations between China and the United States, and destabilize regional and global peace and security, he said.

The United States should work with China to keep global industrial and supply chains stable, fight the pandemic and contribute to economic recovery rather than inflaming regional and global instability, he added.

Selcuk Colakoglu, director of the Turkish Center of Asia Pacific Studies, said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has escalated tensions between Beijing and Washington.

He said the visit has triggered a very unnecessary crisis between the two largest economies of the world — the United States and China, and there may be disastrous results for the world economy and global supply chains.

Taiwan has always been Chinese territory, said Suleimane Cassama, Bissau-Guinean political scientist, noting Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan can prove once again that the United States is a problem for the world.