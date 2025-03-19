Interpol Director extols private guards over fighting crime

UPSA members re-elected Grace Matsiko as their chairman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of National Central Bureau, commonly known as Interpol Uganda, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Joseph Obwana, has extolled private security guards for supporting government security agencies in fighting crime.

Obwana, who met with private security company owners and managers under their umbrella body, The Uganda Private Security Association (TUPSA), on Monday, praised their invaluable contribution, stating that it would have been a challenging task for the government to provide security to every home, business, or factory without the existence of private guards.

Obwana said that the Uganda Police Force acknowledges and credits private security companies for their tremendous contribution to crime prevention and the fight against criminality in the country.

“We recognize the important roles that private security organisations play in providing law and order, peace, and security in the country. This is in conformity with the constitutional mandate of the Uganda Police Force as enshrined in the constitution of protecting lives and property,” AIGP Obwana said.

Many homes, factories, industries, hotels, bars, schools, and other leisure centers are now secured by private security guards. The owners of such businesses pay varying amounts ranging from 400,000 shillings to one million shillings depending on the type of weapon a guard is deployed with.

Obwana represented the Deputy Inspector General of Police, James Ochaya, who had been invited to listen to the achievements and challenges faced by private security providers in the country. According to Obwana, the police force, which supervises private security providers, and the government have played a significant role in the sector’s growth. This growth is evident in the increasing number of registered and operating companies.

“The number of operating companies in the country has grown over the years, and your initiative to mobilise into the association is very commendable, especially in addressing issues that affect your daily operations,” Obwana said. Over the past 15 years, the number of private security companies has increased from 110 to more than 426 by the end of 2024.

Obwana assured that the police will continue working with TUPSA to promote effective performance among private security organizations in the country. Sam Roger Wairagala, TUPSA Executive Secretary, appealed to the government to address the issue of multiple taxation regimes affecting the private security sector.

He emphasized that the sector not only complements national security but also employs more than 100,000 youths who serve as guards and managers. “Our sector has grown in terms of the number of private security organisations that have come on board. However, the multiple taxes are a big problem for us. We’re spending a lot in taxes which limits our financial growth,” Wairagala said.

At the same meeting, TUPSA members re-elected Grace Matsiko as their chairman. Members expressed appreciation for Matsiko’s efforts in linking private security companies with regulators and for his prompt action whenever a member faces challenges.

