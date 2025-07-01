International exhibitors champion soil testing to boost yields for smallholder farmers

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | International exhibitors from the Netherlands, South Africa, and Kenya are showcasing advanced soil testing technologies aimed at helping Uganda’s small-scale farmers improve their agricultural productivity.

The exhibitors are participating in the ongoing annual agricultural show in Jinja at the invitation of the Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE).

This year’s agriculture show, will focus on transferring critical knowledge on soil management to local farmers. Many of these farmers still rely on traditional methods, including guesswork or peer influence, to determine which crops to grow.

The international teams are conducting public lectures and interactive training sessions for farmer groups from across the country. These sessions are geared towards retooling farmers with best practices in soil management—an often overlooked yet essential aspect of modern agriculture. In addition to the lectures, the exhibitors have set up mini-laboratory demonstrations to show how soil testing directly informs fertilizer use and improves overall yields. Farmers can observe firsthand how testing soil samples leads to targeted, efficient use of inputs and better returns from their gardens.

Joshua Thozama, an agricultural expert from South Africa, emphasized that modern farming requires a strong embrace of technology to remain both sustainable and profitable. “Soil testing in certified laboratories is one of the most ignored technologies, yet it’s critical in determining suitable crops for a given area and the right fertilizers to apply,” Thozama explained.

He criticized the common trend of “bandwagon farming,” where farmers plant crops based on popularity rather than data-driven decisions. Thozama expressed hope that increased information sharing across Africa will lead to better farming practices and sustainable employment opportunities for the youth. Alex Mugotanyi, the acting spokesperson for the agricultural show, said soil testing emerged as a major concern in the UNFFE’s annual studies aimed at identifying farmers’ most pressing needs.

“Our findings informed this year’s partnerships with both local and international soil experts. These collaborations are not only equipping farmers with the latest technologies but also fostering long-term relationships for sustainable agricultural development,” Mugotanyi said. Meanwhile, Rosette Namuyongo from the Kaliro District Farmers Federation highlighted the lack of access to regional soil laboratories as a key obstacle.

“Many grassroots farmers cannot afford to transport soil samples to the central labs. Government should partner with agricultural training institutes to set up mini soil testing laboratories at the regional level,” Namuyongo urged. She noted that such collaborations would make soil testing more accessible and encourage more farmers to adopt the practice.