Installation of oil press machine in Agago stalls over USAID funding suspension

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hundreds of farmers in Agago district are worried about the possibility of being unable to utilize a multi-million sunflower processing machine, following the suspension of USAID funding.

The farmers, under the Karenga, Kaabong, Abim, Kotido, Kitgum and Agago-(KKAKKA Community Wildlife Conservation) received a sunflower oil press machine that can produce 15,000 kg of oil daily.

The machine was acquired through Biodiversity for Resilience (B4R), a USAID-funded project and was to be implemented by the Uganda Oil Seed Producers and Processors Association (UOSPA).

On the date of delivering the machine, leaders of KKAKKA, UOSPA, and Lapono sub-county signed a Memorandum of Understanding-MoU, highlighting what each of the three parties would do to ensure that the state-of-the-art sunflower processing machine, would turn locally grown sunflower into refined oil, hence, improving livelihoods and boosting the local economy.

Through 5% profits from the machine, a Wildlife Damage Compensation Scheme was to be started, to provide sustained support to farmers who lose their crops to wildlife.

However, US President, Donald Trump, issued an executive order on January 20th, his first day in office, suspending several USAID activities for a three-month review period. The USAID fund freeze came at a time when the machine was still wrapped.

Santa Akello, a farmer in Lapono, said the machine had given them hope that they would eliminate the expense of transporting their sunflower produce to Lira, about 109 kilometres away, for processing.

Akello explained that the machine would motivate farmers to grow more sunflowers and earn more money to improve their livelihood.

Akello added that for many years, farmers had struggled to get fair prices for their crops, and bringing the machine made them see a bright future, as they would no longer have to sell their raw seeds cheaply to middlemen.

Benson Kilama, another sunflower farmer in Lapono sub-county, appealed to the sub-county leader and other parties in the agreement, to get means of raising the money required to install the machine.

It is estimated that at least 10 million Shillings is required to install the machine, which Kilama said couldn’t be raised by the farmers.

Richard Odongto, the Senior Assistant Secretary of Lapono, explained that joining KKAAKK and the machine would link sunflower farmers to many market opportunities, and enable them to easily form a cooperative.

Margaret Akech, a farmer in Lapono Sub-County, said the machine would help the farmers get other opportunities to raise money from other jobs in the sunflower press.

Peter Abach, the treasurer of KKAKKA, explained that when the machine was brought to Agago, Lapono sub-county, KKAKKA, and UOSPA did not sign any document stating the period within which the machine would have been installed.

Abach revealed that the three parties only had a gentleman’s agreement to have the machine installed in two months, unfortunately, the installation was affected lack of power in the area, and the suspension of USAID funding.

He stressed that the failure of UOSPA to install the machine should not leave the machine idle.

Abach said he talked to former workers of UOSPA, and they are already in their homes, after being suspended from work, and cannot do anything to have the machine installed.

He revealed that KKAKKA chairpersons have requested to be availed with the work plan of the oil processor, to chart a way forward.

Abach said another solution would be to approach the Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA, to support the installation of the machine, through the funds meant to compensate farmers who lost their crops to wild animals.

