Installation of CCTV cameras starts in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The installation of Closed Circuit Television- CCTV cameras has started in Soroti Municipality.

Officials in Soroti have said at least 28 poles are being erected for the CCTV cameras to be placed on. The exercise is spearheaded by the Uganda Police Force.

The exercise is part of the second phase of CCTV surveillance camera network expansion project undertaken across the country. The installation of CCTV Cameras started after the death of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga following the directive by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

In January this year, the Police said they had identified hotspots across the country where more than 2,000 CCTV cameras were to be positioned.

CCTV cameras are expected to be installed in Kumi, Bukedea, Katakwi and Moroto in Karamoja sub region.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga regional spokesman says the installation of the CCTV cameras will help in crime management in the region. He however told our reporter that an official communication regarding the CCTV works will be communicated later.

Installation of CCTV cameras comes just days after unknown people vandalized security lights along Serere road. The damage was only realized last Thursday after pieces of broken solar panels were recovered along the road.

Paul Omer, the Soroti Municipality Mayor says the incident was a wake-up call for security to beef-up in the area. He notes that the area had become a security threat before street lights were installed in 2017.

He notes that much as the installation of the CCTV cameras is a progressive move towards fighting crime, they shouldn’t be used for selfish interests like suppressing the opposition in the upcoming election.

The installation of the cameras comes at a time Soroti Municipality is fighting criminals targeting security lights that were erected through Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development- USMID with funding from the World Bank.

