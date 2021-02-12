Inspectorate of Government moots for retirement scheme

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspectorate of Government is mooting a plan to amend the law in a bid to put in place a retirement scheme for its officials.

George Bamugemereire, the Deputy Inspector General of Government-IGG made the revelation during a meeting with Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on Thursday. He and other IG officials had appeared to present their bi-annual performance report to Parliament for the period between January and June 2020.

While presenting the report, Bamugemereire recommended an amendment of the Inspectorate of Government Act, 2020 to put in place a retirement plan for the IG officials whom he said are often unemployable after completion of assignments.

The IG is mandated with the responsibility of eliminating corruption, abuse of authority and public office through investigating or causing investigation, arrest or cause arrest, prosecution, issuing orders and directions during investigations, inspect premises or property among others.

Bamugemereire says that the suggested plan is currently in place in neighbouring Tanzania and that it is similar to what Parliament recently put in place when it passed the Administration of Judiciary Bill.

In the law which was assented to by President Yoweri Museveni in June 2020, judges are to continue earning monthly salary even in retirement, a lump-sum retirement benefit equivalent to 2.4 percent of their annual salary multiplied by five and their years of service, security by the state, chauffeur driven cars, annual medical and housing allowances.

The Speaker welcomed the proposed retirement scheme.

Meanwhile, Bamugemereire also recommended a need to amend the law to eliminate the need to always have 3 members of the Inspectorate including the IGG and the 2 Deputies for the Inspectorate to be deemed constituted.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of demands by sections of the public for the President to appoint a new IGG as a demonstrable sign of commitment to the fight against corruption.

The office of the IGG fell vacant on July 5, 2020, following the expiry of the contract of Justice Irene Mulyagonja after serving for eight years. She was immediately appointed to the Court of Appeal.

Her two deputies Bamugemereire and Mariam Wangadya remained in office amidst concerns that there are certain things they can’t do in the absence of the IGG.

The function, mandate and authority of the IG is provided for in Chapter 13 of the Constitution. The Constitution provides that the IG shall comprise of the IGG and two Deputies appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament. It also states that one of the appointees shall be a person qualified to be appointed a judge of the High Court.

In the absence of a substantive IGG, the two deputies in the office can’t sign charge sheets which require the consent of the IGG and currently, all charge sheets are forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) who has powers to prosecute.

The Inspectorate only carries out investigations and submits the papers to the DPP for approval. Bamugemereire also noted that the Appointment Board of the IG, which is supposed to be chaired by the IGG is dysfunctional. The entity however continues to carry out investigations, analyse cases, issue reports, directives and orders.

Bamugemereire says that although he and Wandadya are competent to run the office, their hands are tired and it’s only the intervention of the legislature through amendment of the law that can help.

He adds that the current requirement under the law is not realistic and that an amendment soon should be thought about.

Wangadya says that the IG board which is chaired by the IGG is dysfunctional since they cannot carry out appointments, renew appointments or even institute disciplinary proceedings.

Kadaga said that she had discussed the issue of appointing an IGG with the President and that she would continue to do so.

*****

URN