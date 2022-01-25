Inside UPDF’s ‘triangle of death’ in DR Congo

With a limited mandate, logistical nightmares, and political posturing, is Ugandan army on mission impossible against ADF?

| KWEZI TABARO | It is morning on Jan. 07 and we are seated on the terrace of Gardens Restaurant, a popular stop-over for many travelers to Fort Portal town in Rwenzori region, western Uganda, and beyond.

Barely a month earlier, on November 30, Ugandan forces (UPDF) and DR Congo forces (FARDC) had launched a joint attack on the camps of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). An artillery and air bombing campaign was followed by a joint ground assault targeting ADF camps in Eastern Congo.

But many questions surround the mission codenamed Operation Shujaa – Swahili for bravery. On this trip to the frontlines in eastern DR Congo, I hope to put these questions to UPDF commanders.

As NTV’s Raymond Mujuni and I await our order—two African coffees packed to go- and Gardens Restaurant, an old jewel of Fort Portal town, its relative quietness and empty tables belie its mid-to-late 1990s reputation as a popular meeting point for the town’s elite, aid workers, journalists, and army generals.

This was the time Rwenzori region was a hotbed of ADF terrorism and a retelling of a dramatic encounter at the same restaurant by veteran journalist and Tooro native Patrick Kamara comes to mind.

As Kamara narrated in his `Museveni’s Warriors’ series for the Independent, one memorable Friday evening, he had run into friends at Gardens Restaurant and they were sipping a few drinks well into the night.

“Then, just after midnight, we had an unusual guest; the national Army Chief of Staff himself – Brig. James Kazini,” recalls Kamara.

The bubbly—if occasionally, reckless—Kazini ordered his bodyguards to seal off all exits to the restaurant and bar; asked for his favourite Uganda Waragi gin and set up a “tactical base” at the restaurant where rebel “collaborators” of ADF were brought in for interrogation one by one. The questioning was led by none other than Kazini himself.

This was the 90s and a lot has changed today: the UPDF command has been systematically trimmed of mavericks like Kazini who died in 2009. The new crop of commanders, younger—most in their 40s, educated, and exposed to trainings from some of the best military academies in the world, would possibly not set up a tactical base in a popular restaurant.

Gardens Restaurant too has lost its magnetic attraction to newer establishments that now dot this quiet tourist city at the foot of the Rwenzori Mountains near the Uganda DR Congo border.

We are waiting to enter DR Congo on a guided trip with Operation Shujaa commander, Maj Gen. Kayanja Muhanga, and I notice that even the road that snakes through steep mountain sides to connect Fort Portal to neighbouring Bundibugyo town and DR Congo, which used to be murram, was tarmacked in 2010.

My reverie ends with the arrival of a soldier who goes by the moniker “Commando”. He is the military assistant of Operation Shujaa commander, Maj Gen. Kayanja Muhanga.

“Don’t wait for the General, you can proceed now,” he barks, “We shall find you at the border crossing. We have a convoy there!”

Commando has arrived in one of Gen. Kayanja’s escort vehicles; a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 series. This type of vehicle is such a favoured “beast of burden” for many African armies that it even has a war named after it, the so-called “Toyota War” between Chadian and Libyan forces in 1986-87, in which the former inflicted a heavy defeat against Colonel Gaddafi’s army thanks in part to the mobility offered by these famed Toyota pickups.

With the rising sun behind us, we set off for Busunga, a border town located about 100kms away on the Fort Portal – Bundibugyo – Lamia road.

Gen. Kayanja’s convoy, accompanied by a team of engineers from the national roads authority UNRA, catches up with us as we enter Bundibugyo town. Bundibugyo town today is bustling with business. Its streets are paved and as we drive to the border the road narrows as its sides are lined by parked trucks ferrying merchandise ranging from cocoa to plastics and cement.

We descend to Busunga border crossing, driving through cocoa plantations interspersed by banana plantations that stretch all the way into the mountains.

It is hard to imagine this was the same town that 21 years ago, at the onset of the ADF insurgency, was beset by over 100,000 refugees. As described by one WFP official in 1999, “all around Bundibugyo abandoned cocoa trees and other lucrative cash crops are turning wild”.

Today, Bundibugyo district is peaceful and produces over 70% of Uganda’s cocoa exports. “The biggest threat that place faces now are high food prices. Farmers have abandoned food crops for cocoa,” Johncation Muhindo, a community organizer tells me over breakfast in Kasese the following day.

At the URA customs checkpoint at the border, a police officer lifts the barrier and we drive a few metres into what should be “no man’s land”. Here, a football playfield has been turned into a temporary parking yard for the Ugandan army. UPDF troop carrier trucks, locally assembled “Nyoka” 4×4 APCs, an ambulance and a number of water trucks are revving their engines as they await orders to form a convoy.

Our NTV press car cannot go beyond this point. There could be ambushes ahead, Gen. Kayanja tells us. We must travel in one of the armoured personnel carriers (APCs). As we make our way to the vehicle, I ask Kayanja what UPDF’s objectives for the operation are.

“The operational end state is to degrade the ADF’s means of making war,” he tells me, “While our strategic end state is to create a conducive environment for trade between Uganda and DR Congo.”

There will be more answers to come but for now time is running out. Its approaching midday and we are supposed to drive at least 40kms into Congo to reach the UPDF’s PK51 camp, the last forward operating base before you reach ADF’s Kambi ya Yua tactical which was captured by UPDF.

At 12:15 our convoy of four APCs sandwiching a military ambulance, two water trucks, two troop carrier trucks as well as a Hizir APC in which is seated Gen Kayanja crosses the Busunga bridge into the DRC. The Turkish-made Hizir belong to a family of MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) APCs.