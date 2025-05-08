Inside Eddie Mutwe’s charge sheet

MASAKA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Head of Security for NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi, Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, was on Monday remanded to Masaka Prison. This was after he had been produced at Masaka High Court and charged with six counts.

URN has accessed a copy of the charge sheet, an amended one in which Eddie Mutwe was added to the list of three other NUP members who were charged in February by Masaka Magistrates Court.

In the charge sheet dated May 5th, 2025, sanctioned by Caroline Mukyala, Detective Superintendent of Police, Eddie Mutwe is charged with aggravated robbery as the first count, four counts of simple robbery, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to the Penal Code Act Cap 128.

All the charges apply to three others with whom Eddie Mutwe is jointly charged. They are Achileo Kivumbi, a 42-year-old businessman, Driver and resident of Nansana East II B Zone in Nasana Municipality, who is also the prime suspect, Robert Mugumya, a 31-year-old businessman and resident of Nakuwadde Zone in Wakiso District and Grace Wakabi alias Smart, a 36-year-old Driver resident of Nansana East 1 Zone in Nansana Municipality as well.

On the charge of aggravated robbery, prosecution alleges that Kivumbi, Mugumya, Wakabi, Eddie Mutwe and others, still at large, on May 18th, 2024, at Manja village in Lwengo District robbed a journalist, Margaret Kayondo her green sweater, mobile phone handset Camon 12 Purple/Black worth 730,000 shillings.

Prosecutors contend that immediately before or after the said robbery, the accused persons threatened to use weapons such as short knives, sticks against Kayondo.

On the four charges of simple robbery, prosecutors state that on the same day, Kivumbi and his co-accused robbed Techno Spark 8, Phone, and Jumper, all valued at 400,000 from Drake Lubega, whom they reportedly used actual violence on.

Another victim, Rodgers Murungi, is alleged to have been robbed of his mobile phone, Spark 2.0 worth 470,000 shillings, 200,000 cash, National Identity Card, all valued at 870,000 shillings.

John Mukalazi was allegedly robbed of 200,000 shillings by Eddie Mutwe and co-accused, whereas Haruna Ssekito is said to have been robbed of a mobile phone, Techno Smart Pop 7, worth 320,000 Shillings.

It is also alleged that Kivumbi, Kimera Ibrahim, Eddie Mutwe and others, who are yet to be arrested, assaulted Zainab Namusaazi, a journalist, thereby causing her actual bodily harm. They reportedly used violence on all their victims.

Eddie Mutwe was abducted by security operatives from Mukono District on April 27, 2025, and was held incommunicado for days until last week, when Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces, acknowledged that he had been detained in his basement.

Muhoozi said Eddie Mutwe, whose signature beard was completely shaved off during his detention, was in his basement learning Runyankole, Muhoozi’s native language.

Last week, the Uganda Human Rights-UHRC Chairperson, Mariam Wangandya, directed General Muhoozi to release Eddie Mutwe, saying he was being held in violation of the law.

However, Muhoozi chose to defy the order and produced a visibly weak Eddie Mutwe before the court. He was later remanded by Masaka Grade One Magistrate Abudallah Kayiza after charging him on offences only bailable by the High Court.

The Magistrate accordingly remanded Eddie Mutwe to Masaka Central Prison up to May 25th 2025.

Trouble for Kyagulanyi’s bodyguards started when they went to Manja village in Kisekka sub-county, Lwengo district, at the burial of businessman Pascal Ssekasamba. During the burial, there were scuffles between rival NUP factions.

URN