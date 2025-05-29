Inside DPP’s Evidence Against Besigye: Alleged plot to assassinate Museveni using drone strikes and ricin poison

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Jailed opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye, jointly charged with two others, has been implicated in a treason plot that allegedly involved a request for ricin poison to target government officials and a plan to assassinate President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

This is according to a summary of evidence from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which Our Reporter has seen. Besigye is jointly charged with his personal assistant, Obeid Lutale, and UPDF officer Captain Denis Oola on charges of treason and misprision of treason.

The evidence states that the DPP will inform the court that Col. (Rtd) Dr. Kizza Besigye Kifefe (A1) is a retired UPDF officer who previously served in several senior military roles. He is a founding member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and a former party president. He has contested multiple times for the presidency of Uganda.

The DPP will also inform the court that Besigye has been a fierce critic of the current National Resistance Movement government and has publicly expressed a desire to change leadership through violent means, citing, among others, the “Walk to Work” protests.

Evidence indicates that Hajji Obeid Lutale (A2) is a member of the People’s Front for Freedom, commonly known as the FDC Katonga faction. Captain Denis Oola (A3), listed as RO/12743, is a serving UPDF officer attached to the Armoured Brigade.

The case hinges on testimony from Andrew Wilson (AW), a proprietor of a private security company dealing in firearms, investigations, and tactical training since 2003.

In 2021, Wilson was contacted by Joel Wakhaima (JW), a Ugandan based in Switzerland, who allegedly sought assistance in acquiring firearms and training Ugandans to overthrow the government. Upon realizing the nature of the request, Wilson contacted a senior UPDF officer serving in Somalia at the time.

The officer advised Wilson to become a government informant and engage further with JW to uncover the plot. “AW was introduced to intelligence officers at Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), under whose supervision he continued to work and to whom he regularly reported his activities,” the DPP’s documents state. Wilson continued engagements with JW until 2023, when JW introduced him to Hon. Salaam Musumba.

“AW had a conversation with Salaam Musumba via Zoom, and the proceedings of this meeting were recorded by AW. During this meeting, Salaam Musumba requested training for their people in covert communications and intelligence gathering techniques for the purpose of spying on the government,” reads the summary of evidence.

Later, Wilson met Musumba in Brussels, Belgium, at a meeting also attended by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, Hon. Ssemujju Nganda, Lubega Mukaku, and Charles Rwomushana.

“In the discussions at this meeting, AW accepted to join the plot to overturn the government and agreed to be their security and military advisor. The discussions at this meeting were recorded by AW and the recording shall be relied upon at the trial,” the summary states.

According to prosecutors, Musumba requested JW to introduce Wilson to Besigye. An online discussion followed, culminating in a physical meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 29, 2023, attended by Besigye, Wilson, Frank Kihehere Atukunda, and JW.

“At this meeting, the group discussed the plot to overturn the government of Uganda by force of arms. Besigye/A1 requested for military assistance from AW to destabilize Uganda. A1 also requested AW to train some of his (A1) allies in covert intelligence and paramilitary tactics, which request AW accepted,” reads the indictment.

The prosecution alleges that Besigye further requested counterfeit Uganda shillings to be introduced into the economy with the help of collaborators within the Bank of Uganda as a means of both raising funds and destabilizing the economy.

“In the same meeting, A1/Besigye, Joel Wakhaima and Frank requested for Ricin poison to poison targeted government officials,” the document reveals. Besigye is also said to have provided a list of military targets, including Simba Barracks (Mbarara), 2nd Division Makenke Barracks, Bugembe Barracks, Bihanga Military School, Kakyoma Mountain Brigade, and others.

After agreeing to conduct training in Kisumu, Kenya, Besigye and Atukunda allegedly received USD 5,000 to facilitate 36 FDC supporters traveling to Kenya for training.

“The proceedings of the above meeting were recorded using a covert camera by AW and the same will be relied upon during the trial,” the DPP states. Communication records allegedly show Besigye regularly contacted Wilson via a Swiss number (+41778138990), with Wilson responding from a U.S. number (+19543940141) through WhatsApp.

In October 2023, Captain Denis Oola allegedly joined the plot, expressing support through WhatsApp messages to JW. Besigye reportedly met Wilson again in Geneva on January 24, 2024, reaffirming commitment to the cause.

According to court records: “A1/Besigye and JW further requested AW to assassinate the President of Uganda using a drone strike.” Besigye allegedly undertook to supply President Museveni’s movements and security vulnerabilities to facilitate the plan.

In exchange, Besigye and JW reportedly offered Wilson’s Kurdish government contacts access to Uganda’s banking system for money laundering, use of airfields for illicit trafficking, and Uganda as a safe haven for fugitives.

Another meeting took place on June 14, 2024, also in Geneva. There, Besigye allegedly requested training for a selected group in Kisumu, Kenya, in espionage, surveillance, and drone operations.

“In the same meeting, A1/Besigye and JW repeated their request for AW to supply them with counterfeit Uganda currency, drones, weapons, and grenades which they code-named ‘pineapples,’” the indictment states.

Besigye is also said to have shared coordinates for a DRC airstrip intended for arms drops: 2°17’35″N 32°1’34″E (6GJH72VH +2P / 72VF+2P)

Length: 1,900m | Altitude: 5,266 ft

Identified as MSC (Aerodrome De Managi).

Besigye reportedly received USD 5,000 for transporting the trainees to Kisumu. He also introduced Wilson to Simon Rutarondwa and Samuel Makhoha as liaisons. In July 2024, Wilson traveled from Athens to Kisumu to conduct the training. The 36 recruits had traveled individually to avoid detection. However, they were arrested by Kenyan authorities before the training began and deported to Uganda.

“The group of 36 were handed over to Ugandan authorities together with several exhibits. Uganda Police carried out criminal investigations and the group of 36 was later charged with criminal offences at Nakawa Magistrates Court,” the summary states.

Following the aborted training, Besigye and Wilson reportedly met again on September 29, 2024, in Athens, where Besigye requested surface-to-air missiles and drones to attack the Nakasongola Airbase. “Besigye with AW discussed how to attack Nakasongola Airbase with drones in order to destroy Government of Uganda helicopters and other military aircrafts within Uganda,” the indictment reads.

The pair agreed to meet again in Nairobi with Kurdish contacts. That meeting allegedly took place, with Besigye introducing Lutale as his personal assistant and co-conspirator. They discussed civil disobedience plans and reiterated intentions to assassinate the President in March 2025.

The following day, Besigye and Lutale were arrested at the Malaba border and handed over to Ugandan authorities. Exhibits included phones and two pistols. They were initially charged under the UPDF Act, but the case was transferred to Uganda Police following a Supreme Court decision barring civilian trials in military courts.

The DPP concluded that Besigye and Lutale were of sound mental status. Communication records confirmed consistent contact among conspirators and cross-border movements for alleged planning and training activities. Wilson, acting under CMI, covertly recorded all meetings with Besigye, Lutale, Wakhaima, Atukunda, and others. These recordings are expected to be tendered as evidence during trial.

****

URN