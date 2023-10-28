Indiza bounces back to win record 7th Uganda Open pro title

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Kenyan veteran Dismas Indiza has won the professional event of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open. He bags a record 7th title, his first since last winning in 2018.

The 54-year-old Kenyan long hitter, carded 11 under par 277 after 72 holes, edging out Uganda’s Ronald Mugumya (280) who led the first three days before falling on the final day by three shots.

The flagship sponsor of the tournament is Johnnie Walker. Co sponsors are Absa Bank Uganda, Pinnacle Security Limited, Crown Beverages, HK Properties, Medisell, Case Medical Services, NCS, HTC Hub, Royal and Ancient.

Ndiza’s unending quest: 54 yr old says “I dont think about retirement” after rolling in 7th UG PRO GOLF OPEN. LEADERBOARD

Dismas Ndiza 277 -11

Ronald Rugumayo 280 -8

Paulino Kasoma 280 -8

Philip Kasozi 281-7 pic.twitter.com/SVn0M4RuA3 — Moses Alsayed Lubega (@MosesALubega) October 28, 2023

✳ Winners of Pro Open since 2006

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Indiza(Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2011 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2021 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

2022 – Robson Chinoi

2023 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

