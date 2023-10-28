Indiza bounces back to win record 7th Uganda Open pro title

Sunday , October 29 2023
The Independent October 28, 2023 SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

Indiza bounced back for his first win since 2018. FILE 📷 @Kujooga

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Kenyan veteran Dismas Indiza has won the professional event of the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open. He bags a record 7th title, his first since last winning in 2018.

The 54-year-old Kenyan long hitter, carded 11 under par 277 after 72 holes, edging out Uganda’s Ronald Mugumya (280) who led the first three days before falling on the final day by three shots.

The flagship sponsor of the tournament is Johnnie Walker. Co sponsors are Absa Bank Uganda, Pinnacle Security Limited, Crown Beverages, HK Properties, Medisell, Case Medical Services, NCS, HTC Hub, Royal and Ancient.

 

✳ Winners of Pro Open since 2006
2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)
2007 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)
2008 – Dismas Indiza(Kenya)
2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)
2010 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)
2011 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)
2012 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)
2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)
2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)
2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)
2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)
2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)
2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)
2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)
2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)
2021 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya)
2022 – Robson Chinoi
2023 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

