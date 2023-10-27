Rugumayo carries country’s hope in finale of Uganda Open

Kampala, Uganda | LOUIS JADWONG | Ugandans will lead the charge for glory on the final day of a Uganda Golf Open for the first time since professional Deo Akope’s win way back in 2014. Six Ugandans are this time in the top 10 going into the final round Saturday of the Professionals’ event, at the 2023 Johnnie Walker Uganda Golf Open.

Leading the charge going into the final 18 holes at UGC Kitante is Ronald Rugumayo, whose recent form on the Sunshine Tour has made its mark already on this year’s event.

“Ugandans have been struggling to win the Uganda Open, but this year, I see a Ugandan winning the Open. I can promise you that,” he told NBS Sport early in the week, before a flying start, that had him card 67, 5 under par on day.

It is that promise that will attract a record number of golf fans Saturday, as Rugumayo battles to brush off the competition, that includes one of the Kibugu brothers from Kenya, who is just a stroke behind, and Rwandan Celestin Nsanzuera.

Twenty year old Kibugu Njoroge is one of two sons of renowned amateur golfer, Daniel Kagwe. Daniel Kagwe was a prominent amateur player on the Uganda golf scene in the early 2000s, and indeed was captain of the Uganda Golf Club, Kitante in 2004-2005 before he returned to Nairobi.

Njoroge was was the only Kenyan who made the cut at the 2022 Magical Kenya Golf Open, a feat his elder brother, 23-year-old Mutahi, achieved early this year. Mutahi Kibugu, is currently tied at 15th at par for the course over 54 holes.

They were both amateurs as recently at 2019, where they competed at the Uganda Open. Njoroge ended 20th (+24 312), while Mutahi Kibugu T31 (+33 321) in the Amateur Open that was won then by another Kenyan Daniel Nduva (-1 286).

The winner of the Uganda Pro Golf Open Championship will walk away with sh21 million out of the 100 million prize kitty. The top 30 will share the package and earn points for the Safari Tour.

The flagship sponsor of the tournament is Johnnie Walker. Co sponsors are Absa Bank Uganda, Pinnacle Security Limited, Crown Beverages, HK Properties, Medisell, Case Medical Services, NCS, HTC Hub, Royal and Ancient.

LIVE UPDATES (CLICK)

✳ Winners of Pro Open since 2006

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

2010 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2011 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2012 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

2021 – Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

2022 – Robson Chinoi

2023 – ????

Day 4 draw

NAME TIME NAME 1 LIBERTY GUMISA (ZW) 10:00 1 MARVIN KIBIRIGE (UG) 11:30 2 JOHNNY LIMB (KE) 2 PAULINO KASOMA (NM) 3 DENNIS SAIKWA (KE) 3 DISMAS INDIZA (KE) 1 SILVER OPIO (UG) 10:10 1 CELESTIN NSANZUWERA (RW) 11:40 2 MIKE KISIA (KE) 2 DAVID KAMULINDWA (UG) 3 JAMES KOTO (UG) 3 NJOROGE KIBUGU (KE) RONALD RUGUMAYO (UG) 1 IBRAHIM BAGALANA (AM) 10:20 STARTER’S GAP 2 GEORGE FELIX (KE) 3 ERNESTE NDAYISENGA (RW) 1 GREG SNOW (KE) 10:30 1 MOSES MATSIKO 12:00 2 ADOLF MUHUMUZA (UG) 2 KIRYOWA KIWANUKA 3 JEFF KUBWA (KE) 3 EDWARD KABUCHU 4 ELLY MUKASA 1 JASTAS MADOYA (KE) 10:40 1 12:10 2 FADHIL INKYA (TZ) 2 3 ISAAC WANYECHE (TZ) 3 4 1 SAMUEL CHEGE (KE) 10:50 1 12:20 2 DANIEL NDUVA (KE) 2 3 GIFT WILLY (NG) 3 1 RODELL GAITA (UG) 11:00 1 HENRY NSUBUGA 12:30 2 MUTAHI KIBUGU (KE) 2 EMMANUEL WAMIMBI 3 CJ WANGAI (KE) 3 MILTON EDIMU 1 AARON SIMFUKWE (ZM) 11:10 1 DANIEL BASWETI 12:40 2 NURU MOLLEL (TZ) 2 CHOMBE SUNDAY OLWENY 3 GODFREY NSUBUGA (AM) 3 SALLEH KALEMA 1 PHILLIP KASOZI (UG0 11:20 1 KATO SEBBAALE 12:50 2 VISITOR MAPWANYA (ZW) 2 ELLY TUMWINE 3 ABRAHAM AINAMANI (UG) 3 WILLIAMS ESUMA 4

RELATED STORY