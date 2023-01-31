India govt directs TV channels to show programs on public themes

New Delhi, India | Xinhua | India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday issued fresh guidelines directing private broadcasters to undertake public service broadcasting for 30 minutes every day.

According to the guidelines, the content needs not be of 30 minutes at a stretch and could be spread over smaller time slots and requires the broadcaster to submit a monthly report online.

The theme for the broadcasting should comprise content of national importance and of social relevance, including education and spread of literacy, agriculture and rural development, health and family welfare, science and technology, and the welfare of women, among others.

The ministry’s advisory seeks to achieve the objective of public service broadcasting by private satellite TV channels through voluntary compliance and self-certification. ■