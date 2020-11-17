Incumbent MPs in Acholi plead for re-election to complete unfinished tasks

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Incumbent Members of Parliament from different constituencies in Acholi sub-region are pleading with their voters to re-elect them during the 2021 polls to enable them to accomplish unfinished tasks.

The MPs include those who were elected in 2016 and are serving their first term of office while others are serving for more than a term under different political parties or independent ticket.

Lucy Akello, the Amuru District Woman MP who is contesting on the FDC party ticket and serving her first term in Parliament says if granted a new mandate, she will continue expanding village savings and loan association to alleviate poverty among the women.

Lyandro Komakech, the Gulu Municipality MP (DP) who is contesting for Gulu City West Division says he managed to raise two Bills during his first term in Parliament that includes the National Legal Aid Bill and the Human Rights Protection Bill. Komakech says he also raised two motions; the first one about the abducted mothers and their children born in captivity which compelled the government to earmark 20 billion shillings towards their resettlement and capacity building.

Simon Oyet of Nwoya County (FDC) in Nwoya District who was first elected in 2006 says his desire to advocate for more commercial farming in his constituency was interrupted in 2011 when he lost the election but now wants to accomplish the task in a new mandate he is seeking.

Anthony Akol (FDC), the Kilak North MP, says that he is seeking a new mandate because he suffered several suspensions from the August house which limited his debate any other legislative roles which were compounded by the deadly traffic accident he was involved in.

Ronald Reagan Okumu, the Aswa County MP who has been at the helm of parliamentary leadership for the last 25 years says that his new mandate will concentrate on effective leadership for the people of Acholi.

