Inauguration of purported newly elected Umukuka hits snag

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The inauguration of the purported newly elected Bamasaba cultural leader alias Umukuka Mike Mudoma has hit a snag due to none clearance from the Gender, Labor and Social Development Ministry.

Mudoma was purportedly elected three weeks ago by a faction of Bamasaba clan leaders led by Nelson Wedayila, the Speaker of Bamasaba Cultural institution.

The group said they decided to elect Mudoma following the expiry of the term of office for the current Umukuka Bob Mushikori in June this year.

Wedayila said Mudoma would be inaugurated by Friday last week, which didn’t happen.

Now, Matthias Nabuteri, the Deputy Speaker Bamasaba Cultural Institution, says Gender, Labor and Social Development Ministry declined to clear Mudoma’s purported inauguration.

He says the ministry is fully aware of the parameters of electing the new cultural leader and can’t get involved in clearing Mudoma as newly elected Umukuka because the process is still ongoing.

However, Wedayila has refuted claims that the Ministry has declined to clear Mudoma’s inauguration, saying they are still following the process for his installation.

********

URN