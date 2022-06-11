IN THE INDEPENDENT: Time for EAC standby force

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Time for EAC Standby Force: Why should regional armies cooperate everywhere but on battlefield?

THE LAST WORD

How to broaden political appeal: Lessons for Uganda’s opposition from the repositioning of the National Front, France’s far-right party

COMMENTS

Can nuclear energy come back from the grave?: Surging energy prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in new projects and plans

BUSINESS

Uganda bank profits rose 27% in 2021 amid pandemic concerns: The banking industry except two credit institutions held strong capital buffers signalising increased resilience to potential shocks

ANALYSIS

Karamoja food crisis worsens: Donors urged to invest in both emergency

ANALYSIS

Financing the EACOP Pipeline: Standard Bank still considering it

