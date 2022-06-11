Saturday , June 11 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Time for EAC standby force

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Time for EAC standby force

The Independent June 11, 2022 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Time for EAC Standby Force: Why should regional armies cooperate everywhere but on battlefield?

THE LAST WORD
How to broaden political appeal: Lessons for Uganda’s opposition from the repositioning of the National Front, France’s far-right party

COMMENTS
Can nuclear energy come back from the grave?: Surging energy prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in new projects and plans

BUSINESS
Uganda bank profits rose 27% in 2021 amid pandemic concerns: The banking industry except two credit institutions held strong capital buffers signalising increased resilience to potential shocks

ANALYSIS
Karamoja food crisis worsens: Donors urged to invest in both emergency

ANALYSIS
Financing the EACOP Pipeline: Standard Bank still considering it

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved