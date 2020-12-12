IN THE INDEPENDENT: The 7 commanders that face American sanctions

COVER STORY

Seven commanders face American sanctions: Will Biden be better than Trump for human rights abusers?

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s prosperity paradox: How rapid economic growth and improving quality of life are causing mass discontent

ANALYSIS

Defenders fear of more killings over elections: Presidential candidates, security agencies need to sign a peace pact

ANALYSIS

Getting ready for post-poll violence: Army deploys early, more killings likely

BUSINESS

Behind UEGCL’s sharp drop in net profit to Shs2.8bn: Management is now focusing on ensuring sustainability across its value chain of power generation

COMMENTS

Africa’s research ecosystem: It needs a culture of mentoring to build confidence of young scholars to improve research and reduce brain drain

BUSINESS

Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) : Ugandan bitcoin companies to be regulated

BUSINESS

China takes the lead in development finance: But China, its debtors, and the international community

need to maximise the benefits and minimize the risks

