IN THE INDEPENDENT: The 7 commanders that face American sanctions

The Independent December 12, 2020 NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Seven commanders face American sanctions: Will Biden be better than Trump for human rights abusers?

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s prosperity paradox: How rapid economic growth and improving quality of life are causing mass discontent

ANALYSIS
Defenders fear of more killings over elections: Presidential candidates, security agencies need to sign a peace pact

ANALYSIS
Getting ready for post-poll violence: Army deploys early, more killings likely

BUSINESS
Behind UEGCL’s sharp drop in net profit to Shs2.8bn: Management is now focusing on ensuring sustainability across its value chain of power generation

COMMENTS
Africa’s research ecosystem: It needs a culture of mentoring to build confidence of young scholars to improve research and reduce brain drain

BUSINESS
Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA) : Ugandan bitcoin companies to be regulated

BUSINESS
China takes the lead in development finance: But China, its debtors, and the international community
need to maximise the benefits and minimize the risks

***

