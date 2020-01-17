IN THE INDEPENDENT: The 1000 ‘special’ Museveni trekkers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
The 1000 ‘special’ Museveni trekkers: Why they matter more than the 195km trekked
THE WEEK
Diplomacy: Rwanda releases four Ugandans in reciprocal move
THE LAST WORD
Museveni opens a Pandora’s box: How the president’s intervention to halt the procurement of Kampala-Jinja expressway is a disaster
NEW ANALYSIS
Outlawing political meetings in homes: That’s stupidity, say Opposition but experts blame the law
BUSINESS
Shs39tn budget concerns: CSOs want government to control debt, increase budget for key social sectors
COMMENT
Allocating resources to agriculture: Issues to consider by the Ministry of Agriculture in the process of developing the Third Sector Strategic Plan
HEALTH
Men becoming infertile: Quest for peak physical attractiveness to blame
ARTS & CULTURE
The Endangered Ones: Bird art warns of the danger ahead
MOTORING
Car battery maintenance : A few quick tricks that save you a lot
COMMENT
Demonisation of journalists must end: According to Reporters Without Borders, 49 journalists worldwide were murdered in 2019 because of their work
s