THE INDEPENDENT: Pregnancy policy bears twin problems

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

New pregnancy policy bears twin problems: Is Education ministry aborting discipline to please donors?

ANALYSIS

Rising fuel prices: Did URA, Ministry of Health cause it?

THE LAST WORD

On 36 years of Museveni: Why his stabilising the political dispensation and sustaining economic growth is important

BUSINESS

‘Refinery delay will not halt Uganda’s march to first oil’

COMMENTS

Facebook becomes opium of masses: And why, until it opens its algorithms to scrutiny, the war on disinformation will remain unwinnable

ANALYSIS

Inside UPDF’s `triangle of death’ in DR Congo: With a limited mandate, logistical nightmares, and political posturing, is Ugandan army on mission impossible against ADF?

