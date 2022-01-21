Saturday , January 22 2022
THE INDEPENDENT: Pregnancy policy bears twin problems

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT |

COVER STORY
New pregnancy policy bears twin problems: Is Education ministry aborting discipline to please donors?

ANALYSIS
Rising fuel prices: Did URA, Ministry of Health cause it?

THE LAST WORD
On 36 years of Museveni: Why his stabilising the political dispensation and sustaining economic growth is important

BUSINESS
‘Refinery delay will not halt Uganda’s march to first oil’

COMMENTS
Facebook becomes opium of masses: And why, until it opens its algorithms to scrutiny, the war on disinformation will remain unwinnable

ANALYSIS
Inside UPDF’s `triangle of death’ in DR Congo: With a limited mandate, logistical nightmares, and political posturing, is Ugandan army on mission impossible against ADF?

