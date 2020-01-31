IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni and Mbabazi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Museveni and Mbabazi: NRM Historicals, party leaders, cadres speak out
THE WEEK
Helicopter crash: World mourns NBA legend Kobe Bryant
THE LAST WORD
Why economic growth matters: Evidence of how GDP growth has led to improved wellbeing of the majority of Ugandans
BOOKS
Rukikaire’s view of history: Former cabinet minister and NRA ideologue on politics and leadership
NEW ANALYSIS
Malac’s last word: US watching 2021 election
BUSINESS
Bad start for Uganda’s stock market?: Executives hope that the future is bright as listed entities post profits
COMMENT
Potential drivers of election violence: What Uganda should do to address new and old forms of negative political drama ahead of 2021 elections
HEALTH
New component in blood: Discovery could lead to improvements in treatment ofdiseases
ARTS & CULTURE
Nommo Gallery reborn: Budding Phillip Balimunsi bring international approach to premier local institution
MOTORING
Auto-tricycle driving safety: Should operator have only class ‘A’ driving permit?