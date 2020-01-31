IN THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni and Mbabazi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Museveni and Mbabazi: NRM Historicals, party leaders, cadres speak out

THE WEEK

Helicopter crash: World mourns NBA legend Kobe Bryant

THE LAST WORD

Why economic growth matters: Evidence of how GDP growth has led to improved wellbeing of the majority of Ugandans

BOOKS

Rukikaire’s view of history: Former cabinet minister and NRA ideologue on politics and leadership

NEW ANALYSIS

Malac’s last word: US watching 2021 election

BUSINESS

Bad start for Uganda’s stock market?: Executives hope that the future is bright as listed entities post profits

COMMENT

Potential drivers of election violence: What Uganda should do to address new and old forms of negative political drama ahead of 2021 elections

HEALTH

New component in blood: Discovery could lead to improvements in treatment ofdiseases

ARTS & CULTURE

Nommo Gallery reborn: Budding Phillip Balimunsi bring international approach to premier local institution

MOTORING

Auto-tricycle driving safety: Should operator have only class ‘A’ driving permit?

