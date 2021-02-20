IN THE INDEPENDENT: Male Mabirizi vs Owiny-Dollo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Male Mabirizi VS Alfonse Owiny-Dollo: Will the Chief Justice get out of Kyagulanyi’s presidential election petition?

THE LAST WORD

I am shocked Ugandan journalists are angry: Museveni’s violence and what it should teach us

ANALYSIS

Shrinking civic space as journalist beating extends to UNHRC: 20 journalists in Uganda especially those covering opposition politicians have been assaulted by security personnel

EDUCATION

‘UNEB exams won’t be fair to rural-based learners’: Should exams body maintain or relax standards for COVID-19 affected candidates?

COMMENT

America Is (Sort of) Back: From its botched pandemic response to storming of the US Capitol on Jan.6, America’s political dysfunction has lately been on stark display

BUSINESS

Money-making real estate pandemic pain: Industrial sector rent remains stable as that of office and residential falls

