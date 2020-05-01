Friday , May 1 2020
Airtel
Home / COVID-19 Updates / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Kadaga, Museveni fight

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Kadaga, Museveni fight

The Independent May 1, 2020 COVID-19 Updates, In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online tonight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Rebecca Kadaga vs Yoweri Museveni: It is not just about money

THE LAST WORD
In defense of Shs 10 billion for MPs : Why Kadaga is right and Museveni is wrong about the role of MPs in the Coronavirus fight

ANALYSIS
Uganda’s 2020/21 budget shoots to Shs 45.4 trillion: Analysts say the proposed budget should focus on key sectors that support revamping the economy

BUSINESS
Recovery strategy for tourism: What the sector requires to manage blow from coronavirus

ANALYSIS
Municipalities become cities: But who will pay for the new status?

COMMENT
The U.S.-China coronavirus blame game: Their conspiracies are getting dangerous when what the world needs today is cooperation not confrontation

HEALTH
Malaria still kills 1,100 a day: It can’t afford to lose resources to coronavirus

HEALTH
Maternity care during COVID-19 crisis: How it can be responsive, respectful, person-centred19

AFRICA
Africa trade fair in Kigali postponed due to COVID-19: The third edition of IATF has also been postponed from 2022 to 2023 to be in line with the two-year intervals between IATF events

BUSINESS
Afreximbank unveils a US$3m COVID-19 Response Grant: The bank’s net profit increased from US$275.9million in 2018 to US$315.3million last year

COMMENT
Falling global oil prices: Implications on Uganda’s economy due to low economic
activity and COVID-19 related worldwide challenges

COMMENT
Consequences of rising Victoria waters:  They remind us of its uncompromising laws that are not cheatable and bite so deeply and indiscriminately

*** YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved