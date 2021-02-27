IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bobi Wine takes on Supreme Court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Bobi Wine takes on Supreme Court: Withdrawal of presidential election petition leaves ‘cadre judges’ on the defensive

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s COVID overreaction: How copying and pasting Western solutions to the pandemic was unrealistic for Uganda and Africa

POLITICS

Why Museveni should engage FDC, DP, Jeema: They represent true Ugandan interests and are equally sidelined by the ‘generational’ new Uganda forces

ANALYSIS

Access to COVID-19 vaccine is a human right: IGAD boss says international community should unite against ‘vaccine nationalism

MEDIA

African news, western views: How African media badly covers Africa

BUSINESS

Gold surpass tourism, coffee as Uganda’s biggest foreign exchange earner: But the source of the precious commodity remains unknown

COMMENT

Toward peace in the Horn of Africa: Common sense says that a regime based on ethnicity cannot last; but common sense is not always commons

COMMENT

Reforming Social Security: Why it will take more than the steps through NSSF Bill

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)