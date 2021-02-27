Saturday , February 27 2021
Lato Milk
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bobi Wine takes on Supreme Court
Nrm Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bobi Wine takes on Supreme Court

The Independent February 27, 2021 In The Magazine, NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Bobi Wine takes on Supreme Court: Withdrawal of presidential election petition leaves ‘cadre judges’ on the defensive

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s COVID overreaction: How copying and pasting Western solutions to the pandemic was unrealistic for Uganda and Africa

POLITICS
Why Museveni should engage FDC, DP, Jeema:  They represent true Ugandan interests and are equally sidelined by the ‘generational’ new Uganda forces

ANALYSIS
Access to COVID-19 vaccine is a human right: IGAD boss says international community should unite against ‘vaccine nationalism

MEDIA
African news, western views: How African media badly covers Africa

BUSINESS
Gold surpass tourism, coffee as Uganda’s biggest foreign exchange earner: But the source of the precious commodity remains unknown

COMMENT
Toward peace in the Horn of Africa: Common sense says that a regime based on ethnicity cannot last; but common sense is not always commons

COMMENT
Reforming Social Security: Why it will take more than the steps through NSSF Bill

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved