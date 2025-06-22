IN PICTURES: Construction of Akii-Bua stadium takes shape

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City is steadily progressing. Ms SAMCO National Construction Company began work on the 20,000-seater stadium in December 2024, following the contract signing at State House.

The groundbreaking ceremony was presided over by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in January 2025. So far, 85 percent of the earthworks have been completed, with 437 out of the required 872 reinforced piles erected. Additional works, including reinforced columns, footings, and pile testing, are ongoing.

According to the contractor, approximately 10 percent of the overall project has been completed, with 60 percent of the equipment deployed and more than 30 subcontractors currently on site. The project scope includes, among other features, a 20,000-seater stadium with eight lanes, a 2,000-seat multi-sport indoor arena, a 25-meter semi-Olympic swimming pool, outdoor courts for basketball, netball, volleyball, and badminton, as well as a parking facility for 1,000 vehicles.

Stories in pictures. PHOTOS URN