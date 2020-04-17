Improper use of gloves likely to spread COVID-19 experts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The improper use of gloves is likely to fuel the spread of COVID-19, health experts have warned. Several people have taken to wearing gloves to protect themselves against COVID-19 infections. People wearing gloves have become a common sight in restaurants, supermarkets and financial institutions among others.

However, public health and infection control experts warn that the usage of gloves by untrained people in the general population is likely to do more harm than good. Experts say people who wear gloves are more likely to get infected with the disease or spread it.

Prof David Serwadda, a Disease Control and Public health expert from Makerere School of Public Health, says the use of gloves cannot stop one from getting COVID-19.

Prof Serwadda says that gloves should be left for health workers who need them more adding that the general population doesn’t need them to prevent COVID-19 infections.

“Health workers need gloves because they still have patients who have HIV and other highly infectious diseases. The gloves should be left for them,” Prof Serwadda added.

Dr. Benard Opar, the Commissioner in Charge of infection control and prevention at the Ministry of health says while gloves if used well can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, many Ugandans are at risk of infecting themselves due to poor usage.

Dr. Opar says wearing one pair of gloves the entire day can spread the disease highly. “You find someone handling money and also packing things in a supermarket. They use the same gloves the whole day touching very many surfaces because they think they are protected. That is dangerous,” Dr. Opar said.

Dr. George DuJuMu Upenytho, the Commissioner of Health Community Services says that so many unqualified glove users are endangering themselves. “In supermarkets people are reusing disposable gloves. This is not right. These gloves are supposed to be used once and disposed immediately. But some people use them for days and others wash them. This damages the gloves which exposes users to many dangers,” he said.

In addition to improper usage, the poor disposal of gloves leaves many at risk. Some gloves are thrown in rubbish bins or on roadside where they can easily be picked by someone who might later be infected. While researchers know that the coronavirus can last for up to 24 hours outside the body, it’s estimated it can last for up to nine hours on plastics.

According to health officials, disposable or surgical gloves should not be won more than twice. They should be won for a particular purpose and disposed of by incineration. When removing gloves, they should be removed from inside out. The inner surface shouldn’t touch the outer surface. After removing the gloves, people should sanitise their hands or wash them with soap and water before touching anything edible or their faces.

