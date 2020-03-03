Impersonators cited in Martyrs day fundraising drive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown fraudsters have taken to internet platforms to cash in on the ongoing fundraising drive for this year’s Martyrs day celebrations.

Masaka Catholic Diocese, which is in charge of organizing this year’s event has reported cases of unauthorized people using online platforms to con unsuspecting members of the public.

Masaka Catholic Diocese has budgeted Shillings 950 million for the event which is held on June 3rd annually and anticipates to raise the money through contributions from the laity and other Church projects.

Reverend Father Ronald Mayanja, the Head of Communication Department Masaka Diocese says they have learnt of conmen operating a parallel fundraising drive in which they lure unsuspecting people to contribute to the event.

According to Fr. Mayanja, the fraudsters are using false Facebook and Twitter accounts bearing the names and portraits of the Bishop of Masaka Diocese, Serverus Jjumba and the diocesan cathedral where they post messages calling people to make financial contributions towards the event.

He says the fraudsters are using manipulated audio recordings of Bishop Jjumba, asking people to send in their contributions through mobile money platforms they claim are linked to the diocesan treasury.

Fr. Mayanja explains that although they have not established how much the conmen have collected so far, they continue receiving reports from people who are receiving calls and direct messages from the fraudsters.

Fr. Mayanja says that besides cautioning the public against dealing with suspicious groups, they have also asked security organs to take-up the matter and bring the culprits to books.

Serverus Jjumba, the Bishop Masaka diocese has also cautioned Christians against dealing with anybody masquerading as him online.

In 2019, the Catholic Church registered a similar incident when a group of thugs took advantage of the huge congregation at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine to collect offertories from the pilgrims.

These were repulsed by church ministers upon getting suspicion about their actions.

URN