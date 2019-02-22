IMC expands reach to Kireka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | International Medical Centre’s growing list of branches has extended to Kireka, on Jinja Road just outside Kampala City.

The facility that opened today, will provide specialized and general medical services to residents of Kireka and surrounding areas of Kira Municipality. IMC Kireka is part of the growing network of IMCs in Uganda which has 16 operational centres and five site facilities.

“Today, International Medical Centre is excited to launch its newest branch in Kireka. The expansion drive is an initiative to grow the clinics network in different regions of the country and ensure every individual has access to the best healthcare,” said Joel Oroni, the IMC General Manager at the launch where free medical services were provided.

The clinic conducted a whole day health outreach where a variety of free medical services was provided with the aim of improving the quality of life and general wellness. The outreach focused on providing free hepatitis B screening, immunization for children, free HIV screening, doctor consultation, breast cancer screening, heart disease screening using ECG, and eye checks.

The new facility

According to Oroni, IMC is expanding our network into Kireka to fill the service gaps in healthcare offered to the community. “Currently, we are aggressively creating new presence in various areas, improving our clinical facilities and in certain places relocating to bigger and better premises,” said Oroni .

“At IMC, we endeavor to consistently invest in best primary healthcare by bringing latest medical technologies and program so as to provide constant support to our communities. Life is fragile and precious, and International Medical Group is committed to preserve and nurture life while leading the healthcare industry and providing the best in class services to the residents of Kireka and Uganda at large,” Oroni added

At the launch, over 350 people come in to get access to free medical checkup treatment, blood donation counseling and referrals. Working closely with International Hospital Kampala and partners, IMC clinic promised to continue to expand its reach within the country so that we can touch different communities in the region.

The new centre will operate daily on 24 hour clock and offer medical services including general consultations, family medicine specialist, vaccination, obstetrics & gynaecology consultations , antenatal, Paediatrics, dental, ultrasound scan, Lancet laboratory services and specialized tests including DNA testing, newborn screening and allergy screening.

Andre Ackerman, the CEO of the International Medical Group emphasized that, “Our agenda at the group level is to bring professionalism back to the health industry, provide quality health care through improved medical facility and specialized treatment. Patients will be attended to by most specialized doctors, receive prescription for the right doses and our doctors will always do follow-ups to find out how the patients are faring.”

IMC consists of a network of walk in clinics throughout Uganda. These cover key towns upcountry and 5 centres within Kampala. This network is expanding and improving as part of our commitment to ensure that we provide the best primary care service in Uganda.

“At IMG we are busy with an improvement and expansion plan which includes both expanding our clinics to have a truly national footprint and take healthcare to the community. We are also in the process of upgrading International Hospital Kampala in both infrastructure and medical equipment. Upgrading our theatres and increasing not only the number of specialists but also introducing new specialties and procedures, “Ackerman said.