IMC brings healthcare closer to the Wandegeya community

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In an effort to expand its clinic network and footprint in the country, International Medical Centre (IMC) on Friday launched a new branch in Wandegeya as a way of responding to the overwhelming community demands for a quality healthcare service and bridge the service provision gap in the area.

At the launch, the clinic conducted a whole day health outreach where a variety of free medical services was provided with the aim of improving the quality of life and general wellness. The out reach focused on providing free hepatitis B screening, immunization for children, free HIV screening, doctor consultation, breast cancer screening, heart disease screening using ECG, and eye checks.

Speaking at the event, Joel Oroni, the General Manager for IMCs said “The opening of this healthcare was in response to the clients demand for a health care facility that has the capacity, equipment and experienced medical personnel to provide best quality services in the areas of Wandegeya, Makerere, Katanga, Kasubi, Kikoni, and Nakulabye, Mr. Oroni said.

Adding that, we are always proud to be a solution of your health concern and ready to serve you. It is gratifying to see over 250 people come in to get access to free medical checkup treatment, counseling and referrals. Working closely with International Hospital Kampala and IAA,

The International Medical Centre clinic will continue to expand its reach within the country so that we can touch different communities in the region, Oroni urged Andre Ackerman, the CEO of the International Medical Group emphasized that, “Our agenda at the group level is to bring professionalism back to the health industry, provide quality healthcare through improved medical facility and specialized treatment.

Patients will be attended to by most specialized doctors, received prescription for the right doses and our doctors will always do follow-ups to find out how the patients are faring” Andre’ said

“ The centre will operates 24hrs a day, offering: general consultations, family medicine specialist, vaccination, obstetrics & gynaecology consultations , antenatal, Paediatrics, dental, ultrasound scan, Lancet laboratory services and specialized tests (including DNA testing, newborn screening and allergy screening”

Oroni added IMC Wandegeya is part of the growing network of IMCs in Uganda which has 16 operational centres and 5 site facilities. Wandegeya comes in as the 15 th and Kireka which will be launched later this month will be our 16 th standalone centres, said Oroni

IMC is part of the International Medical Group (IMG), Uganda’s leading provider of private healthcare service