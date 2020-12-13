I’m in talks with U.S. government over security brutality – Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi, the National Unity Platform presidential candidate says that he is in talks with the United States Government over human rights abuses by the military in Uganda.

He revealed this while addressing his supporters at a campaign rally in Kitgum municipality on Saturday. Kyagulanyi who didn’t reveal his level of engagement with the US said Ugandan citizens continue to face brutality at the hands of the military.

His remarks come just two days after the US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo issued a statement indicating that the US is closely paying attention to the actions of some individuals seeking to impede the democratic processes in Uganda ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Earlier, Eliot L Engel, the chairperson of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs wrote to Pompeo and the Secretary US Department of Treasury Steven T. Mnuchin calling for sanctions on key Uganda military and police officers.

He particularly singled out the commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) Maj Gen James Birungi, former SFC commander and incoming commander of Ugandan troops in Somali Maj. Gen Don William Nabasa and Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Military Intelligence.

Others are the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Steven Sabiiti Muzeeyi, Commissioner of Police Frank Mwesigwa and the police director of Crime Intelligence, Col Chris Serunjogi Ddamulira.

More than 50 people were killed last month by security forces while quelling protests resulting from the arrest of Kyagulanyi. According to Kyagulanyi, other opposition presidential candidates are also facing similar brutalizing and interference of their campaigns by security forces.

He cites his encounter in Lira district on Friday where the police held him and his team for several hours at one spot before towing him out to Pader district.

The Ugandan government hasn’t come out to formally respond on Pompeo’s statements. However, during the national thanksgiving prayers, President Yoweri Museveni said the country’s election won’t be disrupted by foreign influencers.

“Our elections will be peaceful; Nobody is going to disrupt us. I have heard people here playing games with foreigners backing them. Well, I wish them luck. But I can assure you, we shall not tolerate violence, we shall have peaceful elections,” he said.

Kyagulanyi has previously rallied the US government to suspend their donation to the Ugandan Military. While seeking treatment in the US in September 2018 following his alleged torture by the military in Arua Municipality, Kyagulanyi met a top US Congressman, Bradley Sherman and highlighted what he described as the human rights violations and repression of freedoms by the Ugandan government.

