I&M Bank, Kenya Airways offer Mastercard flight discount

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | I&M Bank Uganda and Kenya Airways have partnered to offer I&M Bank Mastercard holders a special discount of up to 15% on international flight tickets. This promotion allows eligible customers to save on return flights to various destinations worldwide when booking with their I&M Mastercard.

The limited-time offer began on May 5, 2025, and the booking window closes on May 31, 2025.

However, the discounted travel period extends through November 30, 2025. It’s important to note that the promotional fare will not be available for travel between July 1 and August 31, 2025.

The offer is valid exclusively on Kenya Airways-operated flights for return journeys.

The discount applies to all I&M Bank consumer Mastercards, including prepaid, debit, and credit cards. To take advantage of this offer, customers must make their bookings online directly on the Kenya Airways website during the specified sales period and for travel within the valid travel dates. The promotion code “MASTERCARD25” must be used during the online booking process to apply the discount.

Commenting on the partnership, I&M Bank CEO Robin Bairstow stated that this collaboration reflects the bank’s continued commitment to offering added value to its customers, making international travel more rewarding and accessible for Mastercard users.

“We always endeavour to make banking more rewarding for our customers, not just through financial solutions, but also through meaningful lifestyle benefits. This partnership with Kenya Airways is a reflection of that commitment, giving our cardholders more value every time they travel,” Bairstow said.

This offer comes in time for travellers looking to enjoy the best of May, June, September, October, and November, when the weather is pleasant, crowds are smaller, and prices are lower.

These months are great for spring and fall getaways, family trips, honeymoons, and local festivals.

Annette Nakiyaga, I&M Bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, said the offer is designed to give customers more than just convenience.

“We’re excited to bring our customers closer to experiences that matter. Whether it’s a long- awaited holiday, a business trip, or a family reunion, this partnership allows our Mastercard holders to enjoy meaningful savings while flying with a trusted airline,” she noted.

Customers flying with Kenya Airways can look forward to a comfortable travel experience across all cabin classes. From the warm African hospitality delivered by its professional cabin crew to a range of in-flight entertainment options and regionally inspired cuisine, Kenya Airways ensures a memorable journey.

The I&M Bank Mastercard is designed to facilitate payment for daily expenditures, both locally and overseas, without the risk and inconvenience of carrying cash, as well as conveniently accessing cash from ATMs.

A flight discount is one of the latest perks for I&M Bank Mastercard holders. Other benefits include complimentary travel insurance for the Schengen visa, access to select airport lounges, discounts on air tickets, attractive discounts at participating hotels worldwide, as well as flexible payment terms and cancellation policy on hotel bookings.

Locally, one is guaranteed offers and discounts at Serena Group of Hotels and Golf Resort Spa, city properties and luxury lodges, Kampala Serena Hotel- Maisha Spa, a 25% cashback on Jumia Prime annual subscription, and a 75% scholarship off program tuition fees to eligible candidates with UNICAF partner universities.