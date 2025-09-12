I&M Bank campaign puts SMEs in the fast lane with pickup truck financing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | I&M Bank’s Tukikube ne I&M Bank campaign is gaining traction among small and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs), less than two months after its launch, with entrepreneurs already tapping into the bank’s flexible asset financing solutions.

On Tuesday, the bank handed over a brand-new Mitsubishi pickup truck to one of its SME customers at Victoria Motors in Kampala. The handover was presided over by Stella Akol, I&M Bank’s Head of SME Banking, alongside Emmanuel Muyunga, Deputy General Manager at Victoria Motors, the official Mitsubishi dealers in Uganda.

The initiative, rolled out in partnership with Victoria Motors, gives SME owners access to brand new pickup trucks at a monthly payment of Shs 3.2 million.

Annette Nakiyaga, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at I&M Bank, said the campaign goes beyond vehicle financing.

“Tukikube ne I&M Bank is designed to empower our SME customers to grow their businesses with the right tools and support. By making it easier to acquire brand new reliable vehicles for their operations, we are helping them save time, reduce costs, and increase productivity.”

“ This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see more entrepreneurs take advantage of this opportunity,” she said.

Victoria Motors’ Muyunga said the partnership was opening doors for small businesses to thrive.

“Our partnership with I&M Bank allows us to provide high-quality vehicles to customers who need them most for their businesses.”

“Together, we are making it easier for SMEs to access practical solutions that drive growth. We look forward to seeing more trucks on the road and more businesses thriving,” he noted.

He added that while the pickup trucks remain available under the campaign, stock is limited and urged interested customers to act quickly.

The bank says the next phase of the campaign will involve “market storms,” where teams will visit SMEs on the ground to engage business owners, provide financial guidance, and offer tailored solutions.

In addition, I&M Bank has launched the Tukikube ne I&M Bank podcast series on YouTube and social media. The series highlights success stories from SME customers, offering insights and lessons from their entrepreneurial journeys