I&M Bank boosts SMEs with “Tukikube ne I&M Bank”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | I&M Bank Uganda is stepping up its commitment to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with the launch of its “Tukikube ne I&M Bank” campaign. The initiative, unveiled at a breakfast meeting for SME customers at the Kampala Serena Hotel, aims to bridge the financial literacy gap hindering many small businesses.

The campaign will empower SMEs with vital knowledge, tools, and customized offerings to help them make informed financial decisions and achieve sustainable growth. A key component is a podcast series, airing on the I&M Bank YouTube channel, which will feature success stories of SMEs supported by the bank.

In a significant move, I&M Bank also announced a partnership with Victoria Motors Limited, providing asset financing for brand-new pickup trucks with monthly payments as low as Shs 3.2 million (terms and conditions apply). This initiative underscores I&M Bank’s broader dedication to supporting SMEs, agribusinesses, and individual entrepreneurs who rely on dependable transportation for their operations.

Robin Bairstow, CEO of I&M Bank, highlighted the new asset finance offering as a testament to the bank’s commitment. Bairstow added that, “I&M Bank is further strengthening its commitment to SMEs by offering convenient and affordable solutions, such as reduced interest rates of up to 18% on loans over 12 months, as well as a window for clients to transfer existing loans to I&M Bank without any arrangement fees.”

Emmanuel Muyunga, Deputy General Manager of Victoria Motors, emphasized the versatility of the new pickup truck.

“It’s the kind of vehicle that can take you to the garden, the funeral, and even church. It is ideal for business owners,” he said.

Edward Gibson Nangono, I&M Bank’s Chief Business Officer, stressed that the “Tukikube ne I&M Bank” campaign directly addresses the common challenge of many SMEs failing to survive past their first year.

“Part of the campaign is market storms. We understand that partnership means showing up. We’ll be where you are, listening to your challenges, and working with you and your stakeholders to co-create solutions for your businesses,” Nangono stated.

Annette Nakiyaga, the bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, noted the bank’s track record in helping numerous small businesses scale. “Supporting SMEs is not just about individual business growth; it’s about fostering economic resilience and job creation in our country. By empowering businesses, we contribute to stronger communities and a more vibrant economy,” Nakiyaga said.

The launch concluded with an interactive session where customers and bank staff engaged on products, services, and feedback. The “Tukikube ne I&M Bank” campaign is set to run for one year.