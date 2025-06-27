IGP warns commanders against operation mistakes in elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police—IGP Abas Byakagaba— has warned regional, divisional, and district commanders against committing reckless operational mistakes as political parties gear up for primaries ahead of next year’s general elections.

Byakagaba summoned RPCs and DPCs for a two-day retreat at Naguru police headquarters and tasked each of them to devise security plans for party primaries for their respective jurisdictions.

Political party primaries, mostly for the National Resistance Movement (NRM), have over the years been known for being the most chaotic, as several people have been injured. Many NRM aspirants have often accused security forces of being paid to influence or interfere with primaries for certain candidates.

In 2020, President Yoweri Museveni instructed then IGP Martin Okoth Ochola to conduct investigations with the help of CID to ensure whoever was culpable was apprehended.

Some police officers in the Bukedi region were arrested and even charged with matters related to NRM primaries. In other areas, such as Kazo, Kiruhura, and Sembabule, the military was cited as interfering with the NRM party primaries.

As a result, the political and elections department at CID registered the most cases of political violence during NRM primaries, even though the most deadly ones were in November during presidential campaigns.

Today, I opened a two-day retreat at @PoliceUg Headquarters in Naguru for regional and divisional/ District police commanders. The retreat is timely, given the ongoing preparations for the 2026 general elections. I have encouraged the officers to share experiences and… pic.twitter.com/kTZWKOMjNv — ABAS BYAKAGABA (@igp_ug1) June 26, 2025

Senior police officers who attended the RPCs and DPCs retreat have revealed that the IGP has cautioned them against taking sides for any political party or politician since such could fuel chaos.

All RPCs and DPCs have reportedly been directed to make weekly or even daily reports to the Office of Operations Services (OPS) Assistant Inspector General of Police—AIGP Frank Mwesigwa.

The Police Public Relations Department, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police –ACP Kituuma Rusoke, has said the meeting was intended to discuss key policing issues, strategies, and challenges.

The Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byamakama also addressed the meeting.

NRM is currently conducting the nomination process ahead of the primaries, while the submission of forms of interest for various positions in the National Unity Platform (NUP) is ongoing.

The People’s Platform for Freedom (PFF) and Democratic Front (DF) are still calling upon members to pick up interest forms so that they can be vetted for elective positions ahead of the 2026 general elections.

****

URN