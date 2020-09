IGP Ochola shuffles DPCs, suspends five

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has appointed a new police chief for Entebbe International Airport. Senior Superintendent of Police Paul Kakamba replaces Assistant Commissioner of Police James Ruhweza who in turn replaces him as Kampala Metropolitan South Regional Police Commander.

The changes were announced on Wednesday afternoon by deputy police spokesperson ACP Polly Namaye.

“The Inspector-General of Police has made fresh deployments, transfers and appointments of gazetted officers from the rank of ACP to ASP,” ACP Namaye said. “The decision impacts on various offices including heads of departments, regional police commanders, district police commanders and others.”

But as most of the senior police officers celebrate their new postings, four Divisional Police Commanders and one CID commander have been ordered to appear at police’s Professional Standards Unit –for interrogation.

The senior officers Ochola has ordered to be probed are Superintendent of Police Geofrey Egwangu who has been DPC Namayingo, Assistant Superintendent of Police Edgar Akankwasa who replaced slain ASP Muhammad Kirumira as Buyende DPC, ASP Robert Kacumu who has been DPC Butambala, ASP Dennis Musinguzi who has been DPC Ssembabule and ASP Juliet Nakawala who has been CID commander Nansana police division.

“The officers are tasked with ensuring professional and efficient delivery of all police services in their area of jurisdiction. These transfers are normal and take immediate effect,” Namaye’s statement says.

In the same reshuffle, ACP Moses Muluya has been appointed head of security at Mbarara University of Science and Technology while SP Charles Nsaba who is former Old Kampala DPC has been appointed deputy RPC Kampala North.

SSP NAHYUHA ROSE HELLEN FROM COURSE TO DEPARTMENT OF WOMEN AFFAIRS AS AG. CP WOMEN AFFAIRS.

SSP KAKAMBA PAUL FROM KMP/SOUTH TO AIRPORT AS CHIEF JOINT SECURITY OFFICER (CISO)

SSP AKOTH CAROLINE FROM SAVANNAH TO RAILWAY POLICE AS COMMANDANT.

ACP RUHWEZA JAMES FROM AIRPORT TO KMP/S AS RPC

ACP MULUYA FROM RAILWAY TO MBARARA UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY AS SECURITY OFFICER.

SSP NALWOGA SUSAN EDITH FROM COURSE TO SAVANNAH AS RPC

SP NSABA CHARLES FROM COURSE TO KMP/NORTH AS D/RPC

SP KICONCO JOHNSON FROM KMP – N TO ELGON AS D/RPC

SP BYARUHANGA BENSON MWOROZI FROM COURSE TO KATWE KMP/SOUTH AS DPC

SP KINYERA BONIFACE FROM MANAFA TO NAMAYINGO AS DPC

SP EGWANGU GEOFREY FROM NAMAYINGO TO HRM POL. HQTRS PENDING INVESTIGATIONS BY PSU.

SPADEKE ESTHER TUMUSIIME FROM COURSE TO KIBAALE AS DPC.

ASP OTABONG DAVID FROM KIBAALE TO KOLE AS DPC.

ASP AKANKWATSA EDGAR FROM BUYENDE TO HRM POL. HQTRS PENDING INVESTIGATIONS BY PSU.

ASP KACUMU ROBERT FROM MUTAMBALA TO HRM POL. HQTRS PENDING INVESTIGATIONS BY PSU.

SP KIHAMBA JOSEPH FROM COURSE TO BUTAMBALA AS DPC

SP ETIMA TWAHA FROM COURSE TO KAZO AS DPC.

ASP KINENE A KELLY FROM KAZO TO SAVANNAH AS REGIONAL CLO.

ASP NIWAGABA HERBERT FROM KIRA RD TO HRM POL. HQTRS PENDING DEPLOYMENT.

SP TURYASINGURA MATHIAS FROM COURSE TO KIRA RD AS DPC.

ASP MUSINGUZI DENNIS FROM SSEMBABULE TO HRM POL. HQTRS PENDING INVESTIGATIONS.

SP BINDEEBA DICKENS FROM COURSE TO SSEMBABULE AS DPC.

SP ONDOGA TONNY FROM KATAKWE TO HRM PENDING DEPLOYMENT.

SP KAPERE RODGERS FROM BUNYANGABO TO KATAKWI AS DPC.

ASP NDIITA NASIB FROM KIRUHURA TO BUNYANGABO AS DPC.

SP TIBAKIRANA MUSA FROM COURSE TO KIRUHURA AS DPC.

SP OCEN PETER AUSTINE FROM COURSE TO KAABONG AS DPC.

SP MUHWEZO DONALD FROM COURSE TO ISINGIRO AS DPC.

SP ERIMU RICHARD FROM ISINGIRO TO HRM PENDING DEPLOYMENT

SP ONGICHA MICHEAL FROM NAPAK TO HRM PENDING DEPLOYMENT.

SP MURUNGI GAD FROM MBARARA TO NAPAK AS DPC.

SP MUSIIMENTA JOHN RUTAGIR FROM COURSE TO MBARARA AS DPC.

SP KINTU DICKENS FROM COURSE TO RUKUNGIRI AS DPC.

ASP MUZOORA KANARURA FROM AGULE P/P-PALLISA TO MASINDI AS OC STN.

ASP BALYEGONZA RICHARD FROM KIRYANDONGO TO LWEMIYAGA SEMBABULE AS OC STN

ASP OKWI ERIENY MUSA FROM KIRUHURA TO BUGAMBA P/STN – RWAMPARA AS OC STN.

ASP OKELLO KENNEDY FRO M HRM POL. HQTRS TO KIRUHURA AS OC STN

ASP ASIIMWE ALBERT FROM NTENJERU – MUKONO TO NYEIHANGA CPS RWAMPARA AS OC STN.

ASP NALWOGA SOPHIA FROM MUNI UNIVERSITY TO SOROTI AS OC STN NAKATUNYA.

ASP NASHUHA EVA FROM KYABUGIMBI- BUSHENYI TO OC MUNI UNIVESITY POLICE STN.

ASP AKAMPULIRA BRIAN FROM KUMI TO WANDEGEYA DIV. AS OC STN

ASP KANANURA JOSHUA FROM WERA P/P AMURIA TO CPS KUMI AS OC STN.

ASP KYOSABIRE BEATRICE FROM BUSUNJU – MITYANA TO KAWEMPE REFERRRAL HOSPITAL AS SECURITY OFFICER.

ASP MAFABI JOHN FROM BUJENJE – MASINDI TO BUSUBJU P/STN – MITYANA AS OC.

ASP TAYEBWA APOLLO FROM JINJA RD TO NAMAYINGO AS OC STN.

ASP ACIDRI XAVIER FROM NAMAYINGO TO ISHAKA P/STN AS OC STN

D/SSP TAREMWA MOSES FROM COURSE TO CID HQTRS.

D/SP OZELLO JOHN BOSCO FROM COURSE TO CID HQTRS

D/ASP NAKAWALA JULIET FROM NANSANA TO CID HQTRS PENDING INVESTIGATIONS BY PSU.

D/ASP CHEPCHUMBA STELLA FROM CI HQTR IS REGRADED TO G/DUTIES AND TRANSFERRED TO SIPI AS R/HRO.

D/ASP BAJOOZI ENOCK FROM KYOTERA TO HRM PENDING INVESTIGATIONS BY PSU.

D/ASP MUGUMYA RAYMOND FROM CI HQTR TO ICT DIRECTORATE HQTR

D/ASP KWEBIHA SARAPIO FROM CI HQTR TO POL HQTR AS COUNTER INTELLIGENCE OFFICER.

D/ASP NAMUYONJO MIRIA IS REGRADED TO G/DUTIES AND TRANSFERRED TO SPORTS DEPT – DIRECTORATE OF WELFARE.

D/ASP NATUHAMYA LEVIUS FROM KMP/E TO HRM AS STAFF OFFICER REGISTRIES.

D/ASP KAKAIRE BADRU FROM INTERPOL TO HRM PENDING INVESTIGATIONS.

D/ASP SARAH TIBESIGWA IS REGRADED TO G/DUTIES AND TRANSFERRED TO NAKWERO P/P – KASANGATI.

D/ASP MUNYANEZA RICHARD FROM COURSE TO CI HQTRS.

ASP MWESIGYE GODFREY FROM ELGON TO G.MASAKA AS RTO

ASP NKESIGA ANTHONY FROM G. MASAKA TO ELGON AS RTO.

ASP ONONO GEORGE FROM KAKUMIRO TO MUTUKULA AS OC TRAFFIC.

ASP ODONG DICKSON’S TRANSFER TO FROM NTUNGAMO TO KALIRO VIDE REF HRM 131-133/08/VO.5 IS CANCELLED. HE INSTEAD MOVES TO MASAKA AS OC TRAFFIC.

SSP BESIGYE CHRIS FROM CT TO ANTI MONEY LAUNDERING/COMBATING FINANCE TERRORISM TAST FORCE.

ASP NABULOBI ANNET FROM MISSION TO CI HQTRS.

SSP ULAMA DAVID FROM COURSE TO FFU.

ASP TWINAMASIKO ERISEN FROM MISSION TO FFU

ASP KIWANUKA SARAH FROM PHS PSC&SC BWEBAJJA TO POL. HQTRS HCII.

ASP MFUTINDINDA WARREN FROM BUSHENYI TO LUWEEO FIRE STATION AS R/FIRE OFFICER.

ASP AGABA COLLINS FROM JINJA TO BUSHENYI FIRE STATION AS R/FIRE OFFICER.

ASP RUGABA BENON FROM TORORO TO HOIMA FIRE STATION AS R/FIRE OFFICER.

ASP OLECHA PATRICK FROM HOIMA TO TORORO FIRE STATION AS REGIONAL FIRE OFFICER.

ASP KAMAYO RASHID FROM LUWEERO TO JINJA FIRE STATION AS R/FIRE OFFICER.