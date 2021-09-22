IGP Ochola battling unstable high blood pressure – Pathologist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police has finally spoken out on the health of Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, saying the head of police is battling with unstable high blood pressure.

Ochola has been unwell for months now, but the police has been hesitant to comment about the matter as it is a personal matter of health.

Now, the police pathologist Dr. Moses Byaruhanga has told the Parliamentary Committee on Defence that the IGP has been advised against sitting in long and tiring meetings, and although he is working, his physician has been visiting him frequently. Byaruhanga says that Ochola is working from the office.

Byaruhanga appeared with a team of police officers and Ministry of Internal Affairs officials led by Minister Gen. Kahinda Otafire to answer questions related to security and the Internal Affairs budget.

The chairperson of the committee Rosemary Nyakikongoro said members of Parliament were concerned over the constant unavailability of the IGP Martin Okoth Ochola.

According to Byaruhanga, two weeks ago, Ochola was given sick leave for him to stabilize. He says that ever since, Ochola’s blood pressure has been unstable since the loss of his only brother, and the recent demise of the Deputy IGP Gen Paul Lokech. He says that police medics have advised that Ochola should not be in stressful conditions, and especially long and tiring conditions.

Ochola was represented by Police’s Chief of Joint Security Gen. Jack Bakasumba. Ochola has been absent especially on key events like the burial of Gen. Paul Lokech because of his poor health.

Geoffrey Macho, the Busia Municipality MP said that there were rumors ongoing that the IGP is on oxygen, and the official representative of Police in the meeting should explain exactly what is wrong.

Bakasumba stood up and said that indeed Ochola was unwell and that’s why the Police doctor came to explain this.

Gen. Otafire also communicated that the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Johnson Byabashaija was also unwell which is why he had to step away from today’s meeting.

