IGP Byakagaba Cautions Officers on Indiscipline, Corruption

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba, has embarked on meetings with regional and district police commanders warning them against acts of corruption and human rights abuses.

Byakagaba has so far met Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) and District Police Commanders (DPCs) from Elgon, Kidepo, Mt Moroto, North Kyoga and East Kyoga. Some of these meetings have been held at the police headquarters in Naguru and others in various regions.

In all the meetings, Byakagaba has emphasised that effective policing starts with commanders being fully in charge of their areas of jurisdiction, ensuring full-time leadership through command and guidance to juniors.

“You should be fully aware of security matters in your areas of responsibility. As a commander, you must always foster collaboration, and boost officer morale. Your success as a commander relies on discipline. Do not engage in any acts of corruption and encourage your juniors to avoid corruption,” Byakagaba said.

Several police officers have been arrested in the recent past for engaging in corruption and robbery acts. The most infamous was the robbery orchestrated by police officers at the home of Amb Barbara Oundo Nekesa where more than two billion shillings were robbed.

Marlon Agaba, the Executive Director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) said in a recent interview that if the commanders are not ethical in their conduct, then the juniors cannot be disciplined. According to Agaba, police massages commanders who engage in corruption or bribery which shows there is no commitment to address misconduct.

Byakagaba’s call against human rights abuses is timely as the country heads to the 2026 general elections where police officers have always topped the list of rights violators. Several people get injured or even killed in police’s acts of quashing opposition politicians’ rallies.

Additionally, IGP Byakagaba has urged commanders to ensure the sub-county policing model directed by President Yoweri Museveni is implemented without fail. Police’s Policy Advisory Committee (PAC) a fortnight ago appointed Commissioner of Police –CP Mai Ogwal to head a committee that will implement the Sub-county policing model.

